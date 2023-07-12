KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Commences; Apply Till July 13

KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) fresh registration for admission to medical and engineering. Fresh registrations have been started for candidates who have appeared and qualified for the NEET UG 2023 exam for admission to medical and allied programmes.

A Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) issued a statement that says, “Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Medical (MBBS, BDS, BHMS (Homoeo), BAMS (Ayurveda), BSMS (Siddha), BUMS (Unani) and medical allied courses (BSc Hons Agriculture, BSc Hons Forestry, BSc Hons Co-operation and Banking.”

KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Click Here

"BSc Hons Climate Change and Environmental Science, BTech (Bio-Technology) (under Kerala Agricultural University), Veterinary (BVSc and AH), Fisheries BFSc) in the state from those candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2023."

KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Last Date

The deadline to register online at cee.kerala.gov.in for degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medicine, and allied professions in Kerala institutions is July 13. Only candidates who have not yet submitted an application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for KEAM-2023 are eligible to apply online during this phase.

How to Apply for KEAM 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps for KEAM registration 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website:cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 fresh registration link

Step 3: Now, complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 5: Submit the KEAM application form 2023

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Also Read: Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here