Chennai School News Tomorrow: Schools Closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu ; Check Updates Here

Chennai School News Tomorrow: Cyclone Michaung's prediction has led to the closure of schools across various districts of Chennai. As per the latest updates, schools and colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallore are closed today. District Collectors announced the closure of educational institutions considering the safety and well-being of students.

Since cyclone Michaung is likely to hit the state today and heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, all the educational institutions and government offices will remain closed tomorrow. Parents or students can get in touch with the school administration. Check out the latest updates on Chennai school news tomorrow here.

Chennai Schools Closed Tomorrow

As per the latest update, Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on 05.12.2023 (Tuesday).

Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be… pic.twitter.com/nTa0IHyL3M — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

AP School Holiday DECLARED

Andhra Pradesh state government has announced a school holiday in the NTR and Krisha districts. As per local reports, the holiday has been announced for tomorrow, December 5, 2023, due to Cyclone Michaung. The announcement was made by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

Chennai School News Tomorrow: Cyclone Michaung to Hit AP and Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening. Thus, the closure of schools has been announced as a precautionary measure.

Cyclone Michaung: Offices in WFH Mode, Flights Cancelled/Diverted

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday on Monday. The state government has directed private companies and other offices to allow work from home or operate with limited staff in necessary cases due to the anticipated cyclone. Also, several flights at the Chennai airport were cancelled and others were diverted due to heavy rain.

Chennai Cyclone News: Metro Stations Flooded, Authorities Urge to Stay Indoors

Due to the heavy rain, several metro stations have flooded with water. The metro authorities had to pump out the excess water in the two-wheeler parking area of the station. Though the metro is still operational, passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. The Greater Chennai Corporation has urged people to not travel unnecessarily on roads.

