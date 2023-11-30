School Holidays in December 2023: Schools to Remain Closed on Valmiki Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s Eve; List Here

School Holidays in December 2023: December signifies the arrival of harsh and biting cold. This month carries a bunch of festivals and other important events. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed on Valmiki Jayanti, Christmas, and several other occasions. It must be noted that some festivals can be state-specific and may not be implemented in all states. However, others are gazetted holidays permitted for all. In case of any confusion or query, parents or students can get in touch with the concerned school authorities.

School Holidays in December 2023

Check out the list of day-offs below:

Holiday Date Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti December 20, 2023 Christmas eve December 24, 2023 Christmas day December 25, 2023 New year eve December 31, 2023

School Holidays in December 2023: Check List of Sundays Here

Check out the list of Sunday day-offs below:

Day Date Sunday December 3, 2023 Sunday December 10, 2023 Sunday December 17, 2023 Sunday December 24, 2023 Sunday December 31, 2023

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: When is Valmiki Jayanti Holiday?

Valimiki Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.He was a great sage who wrote the Hindi epic Ramayana. Schools usually remain closed on this day.

Christmas Day: When is the Christmas Day Holiday in Schools?

Christmas is an annual festival remembering the birth of Jesus Christ. All educational institutions remain closed on this day. Some Christian schools may even provide a day off on Christmas Eve. Students must confirm this from their school authorities.

New Year's Eve: When is New Year's Eve Holiday in Schools?

Some schools may even provide a day off on New Year's Eve. People celebrate the arrival of a fresh year with fireworks, parties, and small gatherings. Students should confirm the day off with the concerned school authorities.

