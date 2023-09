Delhi School Holiday List 2023-24: Delhi Schools Closed on THESE Dates; Check Yearly Schedule Here

Delhi School Holiday 2023-24 List: Holidays are an eternal part of school-goers. Children eagerly wait for the advent of festive, national, or any sort of school holidays. There are many days on which schools usually remain closed such as Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Dussehra, and more. In this article, we have put together all the forthcoming holidays for the ease of students. During the Delhi School Closure, they can check out the day-offs and plan them accordingly. Check out the complete Delhi School Holiday 2023-24 list as well as the latest updates on any sudden closure here.

Check Latest Updates on Delhi School Closed News Here!

Candidates can check out the recent updates on Delhi School Closed below:

Delhi School Holiday 2023-24

School Holidays in September 2023 Event Day and Date Ganesh Chaturthi Monday, September 19, 2023 Id-e-Milad Thursday, September 28, 2023

School Holidays in October 2023 Name Day and Date Gandhi Jayanti Monday, October 2, 2023 Maha Panchami - Dusshehra / Bijaya Dashami Thursday, October 19, 2023 to Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Saturday, October 28, 2023

School Holidays in November 2023 Event Day and Date Diwali Sunday, November 12, 2023 Bhai Duj Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Chhat Puja Sunday, November 19, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Friday, November 24, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti Monday, November 27, 2023

School Holidays in December 2023 Name Day and Date Christmas Eve Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Monday, December 25, 2023 New Year’s Eve Sunday, December 31, 2023

School Holidays in January 2024 Name Day and Date New Year’s Day Monday, January 1, 2024 Lohri Sunday, January 14, 2024 Pongal Monday, January 15, 2024 Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Thursday, January 25, 2024 Republic Day Friday, January 26, 2024

School Holidays in February 2024 Name Day and Date Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Shivaji Jayanti Monday, February 19, 2024 Guru Ravidas Jayanti Saturday, February 24, 2024

School Holidays in March 2024 Name Day and Date Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri Friday, March 8, 2024 Holi Monday, March 25, 2024 Maundy Thursday Thursday, March 28, 2024 Good Friday Friday, March 29, 2023 Easter Sunday, March 31, 2023