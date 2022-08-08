CHSE 12th Arts Results 2022 Declared: What is the passing marks required to qualify Odisha Class 12th exam Result

CHSE 12th Arts Results 2022, Odisha Class 12th Exam Result: Odisha 12th Results 2022 for the Arts stream have finally been announced by the board officials. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha 12th Examinations can now check their results through the link provided on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by entering the 12th Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also check the Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

According to the passing marks criteria followed by the board, students must secure the minimum marks prescribed in order to qualify for higher education. Students unable to get the required marks will have to appear for the compartment exams.

Candidates can check their Arts stream class 12 Odisha board results 2022 through the link available on the official website of the board.

Direct link to check 12th Results 2022

What are the minimum marks required to qualify class 12?

According to the marking system followed by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the CHSE Odisha Arts stream exams. Students must however note that the marks should be secured as aggregate in the exams and in individual subjects.

What if a student is unable to qualify?

In case a student is unable to secure the minimum marks required they will be able to apply and appear for the compartment exam and improve their marks. The applications for the compartment exams will be released shortly after the exam results are declared.

