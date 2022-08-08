CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 LIVE: Odisha +2 Arts Result to be Declared Today at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Result 2022, CHSE Odisha +2 Result for Class 12 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be releasing the Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 today - on 8th August. Earlier, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the date for the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results. However, the time has yet to be confirmed. Once declared, students can check their Odisha 12 results on - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will have to use enter their roll number and registration number to check the CHSE 12th arts result 2022. As per media reports, around 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts exams 2022.
Students need to score a minimum of 30% in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass the Odisha board 12th 2022. Along with the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result, the vocational stream result will also be declared on 8th August 2022. Earlier, on 27th July, the board announced the Odisha Class 12th result for Science and Commerce. In Odisha, 12th Science result declared today, the pass percentage of 94.12% has been recorded. For the Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2022, the total pass percentage recorded is 89.20%.
What information will be provided in Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022?
The Odisha 12th Arts result 2022 will likely to have the following information -
Odisha Board 12th Arts and Vocational course result today
Odisha Board 12th Arts and Vocational course Result releasing today. As per media reports, around 2.13 lakh had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts exams 2022.
Where When and How to check Odisha 12th Arts Stream Results?
Odisha Board class 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be declared on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th Examinations can check their results on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in.
When Odisha 12 Arts result will be declared?
The Odisha plus two Arts result 2022 will be announced today on 8th August 2022. Students will be required to enter their roll number and registration number to check their +2 arts results Odisha.
Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Updates
Earlier, the date for the announcement of Odisha Arts result 2022 was confirmed by School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. Check latest updates here -
Who will appear in Odisha 12th Arts Compartment Exam?
Students who will not be able to secure the minimum marks or those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations in order to qualify for the Odisha 12th Arts examination. They are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individually in each subject.
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result time
As of now, there is no confirmation from the Board about the result declaration timings, but as per media reports the CHSE Odisha result for the Class 12 Arts is expected to be declared around 1 or 4 PM.
Odisha Plus Two Arts Pass Percentage
As per reports, all the students who appeared in the exam will have to secure a minimum of 30% in every subject and 33% in aggregate to pass the Odisha 12th Arts board examination.
How to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Online?
Odisha Arts stream students will be able to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 online by logging onto the portals - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to enter their login credentials. Submit the same and the result will be displayed on the screen. The chseodisha.nic.in website will look like the image below -
Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Science, Commerce pass percentage
Earlier, the board declared the result of Odisha class 12th Science and Commerce. A total of 78,077 students had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 appeared in Commerce stream. The pass per cent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the pass percentage for Class 12 science students is 94. 12%.
Around 2 lakh students appeared for Odisha Arts stream exam
Odisha Arts Result 2022 will be declared today in online mode. More than 2 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The result will be available on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Press conference likely to be held
Going as per previous year's, it is expected that the CHSE Odisha 12th result will be declared in the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
Odisha Vocational course result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Along with CHSE 12th Arts result 2022, the board will also announce the result of Odisha Vocational course today on 8th August. As per media reports, the result is expected to be released around 4 PM.
What credentials are required to check Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022?
To check the Odisha Plus 2 result for Arts, students will have to use their roll number and registration number in the login window. They can check below the image of the Odisha class 12th arts result login window -
Odisha CHSE Arts result 2022 date
The Odisha board will announce the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2022 today on 8th August 2022. As of now, time has not yet released, however, it is expected that it will be announced at 1 PM. The Odisha CHSE result 2022 Arts can be checked on board's official website, orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Art Result - Date and Time
Check out the video guide which provides important information about CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result.
Where to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022?
Odisha +2 Arts result can be checked at these websites -
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result at orissaresults.nic.in
Once the board will announce the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results, students will be able to check the same on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. Check the image of official website below -
What is the minimum passing marks in Odisha Plus Two for Arts Stream?
As per reports, students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass the Odisha 12th Arts board examination. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations in order to qualify for the Odisha 12th board examination.
Who can appear for the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Compartmental exams?
Odisha board 12th compartmental exams are conducted after the declaration of result. Students who were unable to secure the minimum marks will be able to appear for the compartment exams. They are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individually in each subject.
Odisha Class 12th Exam Date
The Odisha Class 12th Exam were conducted from 28th April to 31st May 2022. However, CHSE, Odisha releases the Odisha Class 12 result 2022 of Arts, Commerce, and Science separately.
Documents to keep ready when checking Odisha 12th Arts Results?
When checking the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts stream results 2022, students must keep their class 12 hall ticket ready with them. The hall ticket will contain the roll number of the students whih need to be entered in the login for checking the results.
List of Websites to check Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022
Odisha board 12th Results 2022 for Arts stream will be released on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Previous Years Statistics of Odisha CHSE Arts Result
|
Years
|
Number of students appeared (In all three streams)
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
-
|
89.49
|
2020
|
Around 3 lakh
|
67.56
|
2019
|
2,35,183
|
65.89
|
2018
|
3,65,000
|
68.79
|
2017
|
3,80,707
|
81.11
|
2016
|
3,73,000
|
92.63
|
2015
|
3,56,418
|
76.75
|
2014
|
3,10,378
|
68.37
How To Check Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 for Arts?
Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had confirmed CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Date as 8th August 2022. While the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Date has been confirmed, the time is yet to be notified for the same. Go through the video to know how to check Odisha 12th Arts result -
What after Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022?
After the declaration of Odisha plus two Arts result 2022, students must collect their marksheets from the respective school. After successfully completing the +2 exam, students can take admission in B.A. with their choice of subjects.
Odisha CHSE Arts Result- Grading system
|
Marks
|
Grade
|
Grade Point
|
91-100
|
A1
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
9
|
71-80
|
B1
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
5
|
33-40
|
D
|
4
|
21-32
|
E1
|
C
|
00-20
|
E2
|
C
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time
As per the latest update, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has confirmed the date for the declaration of Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts Stream students. As per the latest update, the Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 will be declared on 8th August 2022 - Monday.
How To Download CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Score Card?
To check the Odisha 12th Arts result, students will have to follow the steps provided below -
What details will be mentioned on Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022?
As per the updates, the Odisha 12th Arts result will likely to have the following details -
Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022 Login Window
To check the Odisha Plus 2 results, students will have to use their - roll number and registration number. As per last year's update, the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts login window will look like the image provided below -
Where to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022?
Students can check their Odisha class 12th Arts result 2022 in online mode on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. They need to use the required credentials in the login window to check their Odisha class 12th result.
Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 Updates
The state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash announced the CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts result 2022 date in a press conference. Check complete updates here -
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2022 Tomorrow
As per the updates, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results for Arts will be announced tomorrow on 8th August 2022. Students will be able to check their Odisha +2 results at chseodisha.nic.in.