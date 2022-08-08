    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result Here

    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (OUT): The Odisha 12th result 2022 can be checked on different official websites. Students can check their class Odisha Plus 2 Arts result by using the login credentials on these websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

     

    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (To be Available Shortly)

    Updated: Aug 8, 2022 16:10 IST
    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022
    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022

    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Declared): Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the Odisha Board Plus 2 Arts result for Arts today on 8th August 2022. However, the CHSE Odisha 12th result link will be activated soon on different official websites. Students can check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

    To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details in the login window. This year, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams. As per media reports, around 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts exams 2022.

    CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading) 

    Where To Check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022?

    Around 2 lakh students are waiting for their Odisha class 12th exam results for Arts. Once announced, students can check the same here on this page too via the direct link. There are few officials website, where students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too - 

    • chseodisha.nic.in
    • orissaresults.nic.in
    • samsodisha.gov.in

    Also Get Latest Updates on Odisha Class 12th Arts Results 2022 Here

    How to check  CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Online?

    The Odisha 12th result 2022 for Plus 2 exams will be released at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check Odisha 12th Arts result 2022, students will have to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link. After clicking on the link, a login page will appear and students have to enter their exam roll number and other details. After entering the requisite details and submitting the same and the CHSE Odisha result will appear on the screen. 

     CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Statistics 

    Years

    Overall pass percentage

    2021

    89.49% (Arts)

    2020

    67.56% (Arts)

    2019

    72.33%

    2018

    68.79% (Arts)

    2017

    81.11

    2016

    92.63

    2015

    76.75

    2014

    68.37

    Also Read: Odisha 12 Arts Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check Odisha 12th Arts Stream Results

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification