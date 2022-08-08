CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Declared): Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the Odisha Board Plus 2 Arts result for Arts today on 8th August 2022. However, the CHSE Odisha 12th result link will be activated soon on different official websites. Students can check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details in the login window. This year, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams. As per media reports, around 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts exams 2022.

Where To Check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022?

Around 2 lakh students are waiting for their Odisha class 12th exam results for Arts. Once announced, students can check the same here on this page too via the direct link. There are few officials website, where students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Online?

The Odisha 12th result 2022 for Plus 2 exams will be released at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check Odisha 12th Arts result 2022, students will have to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link. After clicking on the link, a login page will appear and students have to enter their exam roll number and other details. After entering the requisite details and submitting the same and the CHSE Odisha result will appear on the screen.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Statistics

Years Overall pass percentage 2021 89.49% (Arts) 2020 67.56% (Arts) 2019 72.33% 2018 68.79% (Arts) 2017 81.11 2016 92.63 2015 76.75 2014 68.37

