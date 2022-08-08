Odisha 12 Arts Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check Odisha 12th Arts Stream Results

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022: CHSE Odisha will be announcing the class 12 Arts stream Results 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates waiting for the class 12 Arts stream results can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Odisha board has released the class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 recently. Since the class 12 Science and Commerce stream results were announced in the evening, it is expected that the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts stream results will also be announced around the same time.

To check the Odisha 12th results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th registration number in the result link provided. Students can also check the Odisha 12th results through the direct link provided here.

Direct link to check Odisha 12th Arts Results 2022

Where to check Odisha 12th Results 2022

The Odisha board 12th results will be made available on the official website - orissaresults.nc.in or chseodisha.nic.in

When to check CHSE Odisha 12th Results

Odisha board officials are yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of the class 12 Arts stream results. Considering that the 12th Science and Commerce stream results were announced in the evening it is expected that the arts stream results will also be announced by the same time.

How to check Odisha 12th Arts stream Results

Odisha 12th Arts stream results will be made available on the official website. Candidates can also check the steps provided below to check the Odisha 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha board

Step 2: Click on the 12th Arts stream result link

Step 3: Enter the 12th Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the Odisha 12th result 2022 for further reference

