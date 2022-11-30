CLAT 2023: Check Exam syllabus, Pattern Here

CLAT 2023 Exam: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam for the 2023 batch is going to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The CLAT exam will be held in offline mode, where candidates have to mark questions in the OMR sheet. The national-level entrance exam is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities where 22 NLUs participate every year.

Candidates who seek admission to various law courses must visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for details about the CLAT exam syllabus, pattern, important topics, marking scheme, etc. CLAT exam 2023 will be a two hours paper and the question paper will be divided into 5 sections.

CLAT 2023 Entrance Exam Syllabus

CLAT Exams are conducted for the admissions to Law programmes offered in NLUs across the country. Candidates appearing for the UG, PG entrance exam can check the syllabus of the entrance exam below.

English Language

Current Affairs

Logical Reasoning

Legal Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

CLAT 2023 Exam Admit Card

Admit cards for the CLAT entrance exam is likely to be issued in the first week of December. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can view and download the admit card for further reference. The admit cards include the candidate’s details as well as exam-related details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam center allotted, exam center, and reporting time.

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducts the CLAT exam every year for law aspirants. The CLAT scores are accepted by over 70 law colleges across the nation. The exam is held in an offline, pen & paper format. Candidates who appear for the exam and clear the CLAT paper become eligible to take admission to LLB and LLM programs.

