CLAT 2023 Exam on December 18, Check Reporting Time, Bell Timings, Exam Day Instructions Here

CLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) test day instructions for the candidates taking the exam. As per the dates announced, CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Those appearing for the law entrance exam must go through the detailed CLAT 2023 test day instructions before appearing for the exam.

The CLAT exam instructions pdf includes bell timings, code of conduct, marking scheme and guidelines for attempting the question paper. CLAT is conducted for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses offered by 24 participating NLUs. Currently, UG courses are offered by all 24 NLUs, and PG courses are offered at 20 NLUs.

CLAT 2023 Exam Reporting Time

Candidates can enter the CLAT test centre from 1 pm onwards. They must be seated at their respective seats by 1:30 pm.

Candidates reaching after 2:15 pm will not be permitted to appear for CLAT 2023.

Once a candidate has entered the CLAT exam hall, they will not be permitted to leave it before 4 pm.

Candidates reporting after 2 to 2:15 pm will not get additional time for attempting the question paper.

In case of any medical issues, candidates should inform their Invigilators before starting the test.

CLAT 2023 Bell Timings

Time Type of bell Bell purpose 1:00 pm Long Bell Entry of candidates inside the test centre premises 1:30 pm Long Bell Candidates can enter the exam hall 1:50 pm Short Bell Distribution of the sealed envelopes and announcement of instructions by the invigilators 2:00 pm Long Bell Commencement of the test. 2:15 pm Short Bell No candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre after this time 3:00 pm Short Bell Marks the completion of 60 (sixty) minutes of the test 3:50 pm Short Bell Warning bell to indicate that 10 (ten) minutes are remaining for the test to end 4:00 pm Long Bell Marks the completion of the test. No candidate will be allowed to write anything on the omr response sheet/ question booklet after this bell

List of Documents To Carry For CLAT 2023

While going for CLAT entrance exam 2023, candidates must carry all the specified documents along with one valid identity card. CLAT admit card carries all important details like - application number, candidates name, exam date, venue, time etc. Check list of ID card and other documents that has to be carried while going law exam -

CLAT 2023 Admit Card

Any one of the government photo IDs - (original, valid and non-expired), PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, aadhaar card (with photograph)

Blue/black ball pen

One passport size photograph

PwD certificate (if specified)

CLAT 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry CLAT admit card and one valid ID proof or else, they will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Also, a recent passport photograph has to be brought to the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the exam centre - Mobile Phones, Calculators, Watches, Stationery items, Wallets and Goggles.

Eatables or snacks and tea, coffee, cold drinks or water (loose or packed) etc. are not allowed in the examination hall.

They are not allowed to carry any metal objects inside the exam centre.

