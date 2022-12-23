    CLAT 2023 Result Declared for UG, PG, Check Highest Percentile, Score and Other Statistics Details Here

    CLAT Results 2023: CNLU has announced the result for CLAT 2023 UG and PG programmes. This year, 2 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Check CLAT UG, PG 2023 percentile and other statistical details here. 

    Updated: Dec 23, 2022 14:05 IST
    CLAT 2023 Result Statistics
    CLAT Result 2023: As per the updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 results today - December 23. Candidates who appeared in the UG and PG law entrance exam held can download the CLAT 2023 scorecard at - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.  Along with the announcement of CLAT result 2023, the officials have also released the percentile scored by the candidates in the entrance exam. 

    As per the data released, the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75 whereas in Law PG entrance exam, the highest mark secured is 95.25. As per the CLAT 2023 result, two candidates from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have secured the 100 percentile in UG entrance exam. The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56% are females, 44% are males, and 2 candidates are Transgender.   

    CLAT Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CLAT UG 2023 Percentile Score and State-Wise Distribution of Candidates

    CLAT UG had 5 sections, with a total of 150 questions. However, one question was withdrawn in the final answer key. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75.  Check state-wise number of candidates and top percentile here - 

    Percentile

    Number of students

    Gender

    State-wise numbers

    100.00

    2

    Male 

    Maharashtra - 1

    Uttar Pradesh - 1

    99.99

    4

    Female - 1

    Male - 3

    Maharashtra - 2

    Punjab - 1

    Rajasthan - 1

    99.98

    3

    Female - 1

    Male - 2

    Haryana - 1

    Maharashtra - 1

    Uttar Pradesh - 1

    99.97

    5

    Female - 3

    Male - 2

    Karnataka - 1

    Madhya Pradesh - 1 

    Maharashtra - 2

    Tamil Nadu - 1

    99.96

    5

    Female - 3

    Male - 2

    Karnataka - 2

    Madhya Pradesh - 1

    Punjab - 1

    Rajasthan - 1

    99.95

    3

    Female - 1

    Male - 2

    Delhi - 1

    Karnataka - 1

    Rajasthan - 1

    CLAT PG 2023 Percentile Score and State-Wise Distribution of Candidates

    CLAT 2023 PG had one section comprising of 120 questions. The highest mark secured in CLAT PG is 95.25. Check the state-wise number of students who secured top percentile here -   

    Percentile

    Number of students

    Gender

    State-wise numbers

    99.99

    1

    Male - 1

    Chhattisgarh - 1

    99.98

    1

    Male - 1

    Haryana - 1

    99.97

    1

    Female - 1

    Haryana - 1

    99.91

    5

    Female - 1

    Male - 4

    Bihar - 1

    Delhi - 1

    Karnataka - 1

    Tamil Nadu - 1

    West Bengal - 1

    Also Read: CLAT 2023 Result Announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Here 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
