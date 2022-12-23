CLAT 2023 Result Announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Here

CLAT 2023 Result Available: As per the latest updates, the officials have announced the CLAT result 2023 today - December 23 in online mode. Candidates can download CLAT scorecard 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They canheck the CLAT 2023 result by logging in the official portal. As per the data released, the highest mark scored in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. Whereas the highest mark obtained in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

Two candidates have secured 100 percentile in CLAT 2023 UG followed by four obtaining 99.99 percentile and three scoring 99.98 percentile. While in CLAT 2023 PG, one each have scored 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks respectively and five obtained 99.91 percentile.

CLAT Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on December 23, 2022 at 1.20 AM

CLAT 2023 Result (Soon): The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) declare the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result soon now. Candidates will be able to check their CLAT result in online mode at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will have to use the required login credentials to check CLAT 2023 result. As per the updates, recently, the final answer key has been released, therefore, it is expected that CLAT result 2023 will be announced soon.

CLAT result will likely to include details like the candidate's overall and sectional scores, and merit rank. CLAT scores will be used by the participating NLUs for admission to their 5-year integrated and one-year LLM courses. The candidates will have to meet the CLAT 2023 cut-off in their respective categories to get admission.

How To Check CLAT 2023 Result?

The result of CLAT will be released in online mode only. Candidates will have to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check their CLAT scores 2023. Go through the steps to know how to download CLAT 2023 result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CLAT - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Go to the link - CLAT result 2023.

5th Step - In the login window enter the registration/application number and date of birth.

6th Step - CLAT result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

What After the Release of CLAT 2023 Result?

Once the official body releases the result of CLAT, an invite list will be released. Further, all the shortlisted candidates will have to register for CLAT 2023 counselling in online mode from the login portal at - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT counselling fee is Rs. 30,000 for general category candidates and Rs. 20,000 for SC and ST candidates. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, they will be offered admission to NLUs.

CLAT Final Answer Key 2023

Earlier, the Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2023 final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the official website to download the final CLAT answer key as a PDF document. According to the notification issued, candidates will be evaluated out of 149 instead of 150 marks as one question has been withdrawn.

