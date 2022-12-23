    CLAT 2023: Final Answer Key Released, Check Answer Key Corrections for UG and PG Exams Here

    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the final answer key through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 23, 2022 08:51 IST
    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key
    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key

    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted on December 18, 2022, can visit the official website of CLAT to check the final answer key. 

    According to the notification issued, one question has been withdrawn from the Quantitative Techniques Section and candidates will now be evaluated out of 149 instead of 150 marks. The CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key has been released as a PDF document consisting of the list of questions and the correct answers along with them.

    CLAT 2023 Final 2023 Final Answer Key is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to check the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key is also available here. 

    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key - Click Here

    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key changes

    The CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key has exempted 1 question from the Quantitative Techniques Section taking the total of questions to 149 from 150. The details of the exempted questions is given below.

    Section

    Question Number 

    Change

    Quantitative Techniques

    133

    Withdrawn

    Along with the CLAT 2023 UG Question Modification, there are also changes made in the final answer key for the PG Entrance exam

    Question Number

    Correct Option Indicated in Provisional Answer Key

    Correct Option in Final Answer Key

    47

    B

    A

    71

    C

    B

    113

    C

    Both, option B and option C are correct

    How to check CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key

    The CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key through the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key link given

    Step 3: Read through the corrections and check the answer key

    Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key for reference

    CLAT 2023 UG and PG entrance examination results are expected to be announced soon. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details.

    Also Read: CLAT: NLU Tripura Cancels LLB, LLM Admission 2022 Over State Domicile Quote, Check Notice Here

