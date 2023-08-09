CMA inter, final exam dates for December 2023 releases, check schedule here

  1. Home
ICMAI CMA Exam Dates 2023: ICMAI has announced the CMA intermediate and final exam dates for the December session. The exams under the old syllabus will continue till December 2023 exams. Check complete Dec schedule here

Updated: Aug 9, 2023 19:24 IST
CMA Dec Exam Dates 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final exam dates for the December 2023 session. The CMA intermediate and final exams will be conducted from December 10 to 17, 2023. Whereas the CMA Foundation exams 2023 will be held on December 17 in two shifts for 200 marks.

Earlier, the institute extended the CMA registration date till August 17, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for the CMA December 2023 exams will have to submit the application form through the official website: icmai.in.

CMA Final December 2023 Exam Dates 

As per the exam timings, the first shift will begin from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 to 4 PM.

Paper old syllabus

Paper new syllabus

Exam date

Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13)

Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

December 10, 2023

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)

Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

December 11, 2023

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

December 12, 2023

Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

December 13, 2023

Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15)

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

December 14, 2023

Cost & Management Audit (P-19)

Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

December 15, 2023

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)

Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

December 16, 2023

Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)

Electives (Any one of three Papers)(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C)

December 17, 2023

CMA Inter exam dates 2023 

Subject (Syllabus 2016)

Subject (Syllabus 2022)

Date

Financial Accounting (P-05)

Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

December 10

Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09)

Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

December 11

Laws & Ethics (P-06)

Financial Accounting (P-06)

December 12

Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10)

Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)

December 13

Direct Taxation (P-07)

Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

December 14

Indirect Taxation (P-11)

Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

December 15

Cost Accounting (P-08)

Cost Accounting (P-08)

December 16

Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)

Management Accounting (P-12)

December 17

CMA Foundation 2023 exam dates

The ICMAI Foundation exam for the Dec session will be conducted on a single day, December 17 in two shifts for both old and new syllabus. Check dates below: 

Foundation old syllabus 2016 (morning shift)

Foundation new syllabus 2022 (morning shift)

Paper 1 - Fundamentals of Economics and ManagementPaper 2 - Fundamentals of Accounting

Paper 3 - Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business CommunicationPaper 4 - Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

Foundation old syllabus 2016 (afternoon shift)

Foundation new syllabus 2022 (afternoon shift)

Paper 1 - Fundamentals of Law and ethicsPaper 2 - Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

Paper 3 - Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and StatisticsPaper 2 - Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter, Final Course Registrations Extended, Apply Until August 17
