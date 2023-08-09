ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter, Final Course Registrations Extended, Apply Until August 17

ICMAI CMA Registration 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the last date for candidates to register for ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) foundation, intermediate and final courses. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the registrations for the CMA December 2023 session is August 17, 2023.

Candidates yet to submit the CMA applications can now visit the official website until August 17 to submit their applications. Candidates applying for the CMA foundation, intermediate and final courses are first required to check through the eligibility criteria. Those eligible will be able to appear for the examination.

ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate and final applications are available on the official website - icmai.in. Eligible candidates can also submit their applications through the direct link given here.

ICMAI CMA Notification - Click Here

ICMAI CMA Registration - Click Here

ICMAI CMA Application Process

The ICMAI CMA applications are available on the official website. Candidates can apply for the courses by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI official website

Step 2: Click on the online admission portal

Step 3: Click on the exam link and register

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

ICMAI CMA Application Fee

The CMA application fee for the foundation, intermediate and final courses has to be submitted online along with the application fee. The fee for the different courses is also provided below.

Course Fee Foundation Rs. 6000/- Intermediate Rs. 23100/- Final Rs. 25000/-

