CMA Rank List 2023 Releases, Mohit Sukhani Tops Intermediate, Check Toppers Name Here

CMA Rank List 2023: As per recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA rank list for December 2022 for the intermediate and final course today on March 22 in online mode. Candidates can check CMA rank list 2023 at the official website - icmai.in. As per the CMA toppers list 2023, Mohit Sukhan has secured 1st rank in intermediate whereas Abhijith A has topped in the final course.

Among the CMA intermediate rank list 2023, the first four toppers are males, while the fifth one is female. In the CMA final 2023 rank list, all the top five scorers are males. The ICMAI announced CMA results for intermediate and final course on March 21, 2023 at 5:30 pm. They can check and download their CMA Dcember 2022 scorecards by using the identification numbers.

CMA Inter Rank List 2023

The rank list of ICMAI CMA includes the name of the toppers, registration number, city and serial number. As per th CMA Toppers lists, Mohit Sukhan has topped followed by Akshay Dilip Jain and Siva Reddy Sanikommu, Check the complete list below -

Rank Name of the candidate City 1 Mohit Sukhani Jaipur 2 Akshay Dilip Jain Mumbai 3 Siva Reddy Sanikommu Guntur 4 Abdul Qadir K A Chennai 5 Bahula Sathyamurthy Chennai 6 Chodavarapu Aditya Bharadwaj Bangalore 7 Subhashini R Chennai 8 Vikash Kumar Poddar Kolkata 9 Shalini G Chennai 10 Himanshu Kapoor Patiala

CMA Final Rank List 2023

As per the ICMAI final rank list, the first four toppers are males. Abhijith A has topped followed by KANHAIYA KUMAR and NEEL KORESH CHRISTIAN. Check the complete CMA toppers list below -

Rank Name of the candidate City 1 Abhijith A Neyveli 2 Kanhaiya Kumar Dhanbad 3 Neel Koresh Christian Ahmedabad 4 Mohit Patiala 5 Pradeep C R Chennai 6 Hetvi Bhavesh Adhikari Adipur-Kutch 7 Vishal Jain Delhi 8 Deepak Jain Kankariya Guntur 9 Jaykumar Pravinbhai Chauhan Baroda 10 Prerna Dhanbad

CMA Results 2022 For December

Earlier, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CMA December 2022 results. Candidates can check the CMA results for December 2022 exams for Intermediate and Final courses in online mode. They can check the CMA results using the identification number. CMA December 2022 results for the Foundation exam was released on January 31. The CMA exam is conducted in June and December every year.

