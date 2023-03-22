  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CMA Rank List 2023 Releases, Mohit Sukhani Tops Intermediate, Check Toppers Name Here

CMA Rank List 2023 Releases, Mohit Sukhani Tops Intermediate, Check Toppers Name Here

CMA Rank List 2023: ICMAI has released the rank list for CMA intermediate and final courses today. As per the CMA rank list 2023, Mohit Sukhan has secured the top position in intermediate whereas Abhijith A secured 1st rank in the final course. Check ICMAI rank list here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 13:34 IST
CMA Rank List 2023 Releases
CMA Rank List 2023 Releases

CMA Rank List 2023: As per recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA rank list for December 2022 for the intermediate and final course today on March 22 in online mode. Candidates can check CMA rank list 2023 at the official website - icmai.in. As per the CMA toppers list 2023, Mohit Sukhan has secured 1st rank in intermediate whereas Abhijith A has topped in the final course. 

Among the CMA intermediate rank list 2023, the first four toppers are males, while the fifth one is female. In the CMA final 2023 rank list, all the top five scorers are males. The ICMAI announced CMA results for intermediate and final course on March 21, 2023 at 5:30 pm. They can check and download their CMA Dcember 2022 scorecards by using the identification numbers.

ICMAI CMA Final Result for December 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

ICMAI CMA Inter Result for December 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CMA Inter Rank List 2023 

The rank list of ICMAI CMA includes the name of the toppers, registration number, city and serial number. As per th CMA Toppers lists, Mohit Sukhan has topped followed by Akshay Dilip Jain and Siva Reddy Sanikommu, Check the complete list below - 

Rank

Name of the candidate 

City

1

Mohit Sukhani

Jaipur

2

Akshay Dilip Jain

Mumbai

3

Siva Reddy Sanikommu

Guntur

4

Abdul Qadir K A

Chennai

5

Bahula Sathyamurthy

Chennai

6

Chodavarapu Aditya Bharadwaj

Bangalore

7

Subhashini R

Chennai

8

Vikash Kumar Poddar

Kolkata

9

Shalini G

Chennai

10

Himanshu Kapoor

Patiala

Check Complete ICMAI Inter Rank List 2023 PDF - Here 

CMA Final Rank List 2023 

As per the ICMAI final rank list, the first four toppers are males. Abhijith A has topped followed by KANHAIYA KUMAR and NEEL KORESH CHRISTIAN. Check the complete CMA toppers list below - 

Rank

Name of the candidate 

City

1

Abhijith A

Neyveli

2

Kanhaiya Kumar

Dhanbad

3

Neel Koresh Christian

Ahmedabad

4

Mohit

Patiala

5

Pradeep C R

Chennai

6

Hetvi Bhavesh Adhikari

Adipur-Kutch

7

Vishal Jain

Delhi

8

Deepak Jain Kankariya

Guntur

9

Jaykumar Pravinbhai Chauhan

Baroda

10

Prerna

Dhanbad

Check Complete ICMAI Final Rank List 2023 PDF - Here 

CMA Results 2022  For December 

Earlier, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CMA December 2022 results. Candidates can check the CMA results for December 2022 exams for Intermediate and Final courses in online mode.  They can check the CMA results using the identification number. CMA December 2022 results for the Foundation exam was released on January 31. The CMA exam is conducted in June and December every year.  

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Dec 2022: Result for Inter, Final Course Announced, Check at icmai.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023