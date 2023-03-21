ICMAI CMA Dec 2022: Result for Inter, Final Course Announced, Check at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Result 2022 for the Intermediate and Final course for December session students today, March 21, 2023. Candidates who have given the ICMAI CMA exams 2022 can check and download the ICMAI CMA result 2022 from the official website- icmai.in.
Check the Tweet below:
Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following linkhttps://t.co/1HrHg757Bi— The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICAICMA) March 21, 2023
According to the official information, candidates are required to enter their registration number to download the ICMAI CMA Inter and Final Course results for December 2022. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2022.
CMA Final Result For December 2022 Term - Direct Link (Click Here)
CMA Intermediate Result For December 2022 Term - Direct Link (Click Here)
How to Check ICMAI CMA Result 2022?
Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final examinations for the December session can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the ICMAI CMA Result 2022.
Step 1: Visit ICMAI's official website- icmai.in
Step 2: Click on the Students tab available on the screen
Step 3: Now, go to the Examination tab available
Step 4: After this Click on the result option from the Menu
Step 5: Click on the CMA Final Result link and enter the required details i.e. registration number
Step 6: Now, click on the view result
Step 7: The ICMAI CMA Result 2022 will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download the ICMAI CMA Result 2022 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference
Details Mentioned in ICMAI CMA Final Result 2022
According to the past year's trends, the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 scorecard is likely to have the below-given details.
- Name of the candidate
- Candidate's registration number
- Candidate's roll number
- Syllabus
- Exam Status
- Paper-wise marks of Group 3 and 4
- Total marks of both the groups
Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Check Bihar Board Inter Result Online
Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-
- Bihar Board Result 2023
- Bihar Board 12th Result 2023
- Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2023
- Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2023
- Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2023
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2023