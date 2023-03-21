ICMAI CMA Dec 2022: Result for Inter, Final Course Announced, Check at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Result 2022 for the Intermediate and Final course for December session students today, March 21, 2023. Candidates who have given the ICMAI CMA exams 2022 can check and download the ICMAI CMA result 2022 from the official website- icmai.in.

Check the Tweet below:

Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following linkhttps://t.co/1HrHg757Bi — The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICAICMA) March 21, 2023

According to the official information, candidates are required to enter their registration number to download the ICMAI CMA Inter and Final Course results for December 2022. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2022.

CMA Final Result For December 2022 Term - Direct Link (Click Here)

CMA Intermediate Result For December 2022 Term - Direct Link (Click Here)