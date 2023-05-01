CMAT 2023 Admit Card Expected Today, Know How to Download Here

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit card for the CMAT exam today, May 1, 2023, in online mode. Once the admit card is out, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to check and download it by entering the required credentials through the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

According to the given schedule, the exam will be conducted on Thursday, May 4, 2023. As per the past year's trends, the examination authority is likely to release the admit card today, May 1, 2023, three days before the date of the examination. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of the CMAT hall tickets for the academic year 2023.

CMAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to download the CMAT 2023 admit card?

Those candidates who are appearing for the CMAT exam can follow the mentioned steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link available under the candidate's activity

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, login using the required details and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 4: The CMAT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the hall ticket and then print a hard copy of it for future use

CMAT 2023 Exam

As per the schedule, the testing agency will conduct the CMAT exam on May 4, 2023, in two shifts. The shift 1 exam will begin at 9 AM and will conclude at 12 PM. Whereas the second shift exam will be held between 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official portal of NTA i.e. nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any clarifications or queries, candidates can contact to NTA helpdesk at the given phone number: 011 40759000 or can also write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

