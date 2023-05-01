TS ECET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

TS ECET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process for the TS ECET exam tomorrow, May 2, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam to get admission into various engineering programmes and are yet to apply can submit their application form by visiting the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their registration form without paying any late fee by tomorrow, May 2, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the information booklet before applying for the exam.

TS ECET 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test exam can check the important dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit TS ECET 2023 applications without late fee May 2, 2023 Last date to register with late fee Rs. 500/- May 8, 2023 Last date with to register with late fee Rs. 2,500/- May 12, 2023 TS ECET 2023 Application Correction Window May 8 to May 12, 2023 Availability of TS ECET 2023 Admit Card May 15, 2023 TS ECET 2023 Exam May 20, 2023 TS ECET 2023 Result To be announced

Steps to register for TS ECET 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link available

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Make the payment of the prescribed application fee and then fill out the required details as asked

Step 5: After this, go through the entire TS ECET application form 2023 and then print a hard copy of it for future reference

