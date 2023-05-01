NCHM JEE 2023 Registration Window to Close Tomorrow, Apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE 2023: National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023 tomorrow, May 2, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the entrance exam to get admission into various B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) courses at IHM affiliated with the NCHM and CT and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official portal i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2023 Important Dates

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications by tomorrow, May 2, 2023, by 5 pm. Whereas they can make the payment of the application fee by 11.50 pm, respectively. The examination authorities will open the application correction window from May 3 to May 4, 2023. The NCHM JEE entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

Steps to fill out the NCHM JEE 2023 registration form

Those candidates who are appearing for the NCHM JEE exam can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NCHM JEE i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link given under candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login window will appear to login

Step 4: Enter all the required details to register and then submit to proceed further

Step 5: Now, upload all the necessary documents including photograph, signature, etc

Step 6: After this, make the online fee payment of the NCHM JEE 2023 application fee

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and then click on the final submission button

