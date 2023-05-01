AIIMS INI CET July 2023 Admit Card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INI CET 2023 admit card for the July session today, May 1, 2023, in online mode. Once the admit card is released, those registered candidates who are appearing for the INI CET examination for July session will be able to check and download the hall tickets by entering the required credentials through the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

According to the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the INICET July exam on May 7, 2023. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into MD/MS/MDS and DM/M.Ch(6yrs) programmes at AIIMS New Delhi and other INIs are advised to bring their admit cards at the exam centre along with the other important documents as no candidates will be allowed to enter the test centre without the hall tickets.

AIIMS INI CET July 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to download the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 admit card?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the AIIMS INI CET 2023 admit card for the July session.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS exams i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2023

Step 3: After this, a new login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as candidate's id, password, security code etc

Step 5: The AIIMS INI CET 2023 admit card for the July session will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the admit card and print a hard copy of it for future use

Details Mentioned on AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card for July Exam

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the following given details will be mentioned on the AIIMS INICET admit card.

Name of the candidate

Registration number for INI CET exam

AIIMS INI CET exam date and time

Exam day guidelines and instructions

