CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window to Open Today, Know How to Edit Here

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will open the CUET UG application correction window today, May 1, 2023. Once the correction link is activated, those registered candidates who want to make the necessary corrections in their admission application form will be able to do the required changes by visiting the official portal I.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to make the corrections in the application form is May 2, 2023. According to the official notice, there are around 14,000 candidates whose applications are in the draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. To make sure that these applicants should not be left out, the authorities have decided to open the window for updating (adding/removing/ changing) their Test papers and adding courses/ universities.

How to edit CUET UG 2023 application form?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the application correction link available under candidate activity on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will open, enter all the required credentials to login

Step 4: Now, make the required modifications in the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 5: Go through the entire form and click on submit button

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

As per the recent updates, the examination authority will release the CUET city intimation slip on May 14, 2023, earlier it was scheduled to be released on April 30, 2023. NTA will conduct the CUET UG exam from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Whereas the admit card for CUET UG is expected to release three days before the date of the examination.

