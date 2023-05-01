CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip on May 14, Admit Card on May 18, Get Details Here

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency has issued a notification regarding the CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip and the admit card. According to the schedule available, the CUET UG exam city intimation slip will be available for download from May 14, 2023, onwards. The notification further clarifies that the admit card for the entrance exam will be available three days before the commencement of the exam.

Official notification - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 exams will begin on May 21, 2023. The exams will be held in a computer-based mode across the country and 24 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2023 exam city slip consists of the details of the city where candidates will be allotted seats. Candidates who are required to travel to a different city for the exams can make the necessary arrangements for the same. It must however be noted that the CUET exam city is allotted based on the choices entered by the students in the application process.

CUET UG 2023 Schedule

Event Date CUET UG 2023 exam city slip May 14, 2023 CUET UG 2023 admit sard 3 days before the exam CUET UG 2023 exam date May 21 to 31, 2023

NTA has clarified that the decision regarding the allotment of the city or centre is final and no requests regarding the same will be entertained. NTA has also issued helpline numbers for candidates to contact in case of any assistance. Those unable to download their CUET admit card can approach the helpline number between 10 am to 5 pm

Helpline number: 011- 40759000 or 011- 692277

CUET Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the CUET UG 2023 entrance exam will be released three days before the exams begin. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. The CUET UG 2023 admit card will contain the details of the candidates along with the exam city and exam centre details.

