COMEDK 2022 Counselling Round 2 Dates Released at comedk.org, Check Engineering Schedule Here

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Dates 2022 : As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the round 2 counselling dates of COMEDK. Candidates can check the complete schedule of COMEDK counselling round 2 on the official website - comedk.org as well as here on this page.

The authorities have released separately the COMEDK counselling round 2 dates for Hyderabad- Karnataka Region (HKR) and General Merit (GM). As per the schedule released, the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling will begin from 16th October 2022 onwards.

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Phase 1 - HKR Category

Events Dates COMEDK Online Registration 16th October 2022 (12 PM) Last date for counselling registration 17th October 2022 (2 PM) Release of allotment result 18th October 2022 (2 PM) Confirmation of allotted seat 18th to 19th October 2022 (5 PM) Reporting 18th to 25th October 2022 (5 PM) Surrender Facility 18th to 26th October 2022 (5 PM)

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Phase 2 - GM Category

Events Dates COMEDK Online Registration 20th October 2022 (3 PM) Last date for counselling registration 21st October 2022 (5 PM) Release of COMEDK allotment result 22nd October 2022 (5 PM) Confirmation of allotted seat 22nd to 24th October 2022 (5 PM) COMEDK Reporting 22nd to 25th October 2022 (5 PM) Surrender Facility 22nd to 25th October 2022 (5 PM)

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental College will declare the COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allotment result once the registration window closes. Candidates can check the official website -comedk.org to check their COMEDK 2022 seat allotment list. They will have to use their - application number and password to download the COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result 2022.

The seat allotment result of COMEDK UGET 2022 will be released based on choices filled, the number of seats available, marks secured in the entrance test etc. Candidates who will be allotted seats under COMEDK round 2 seat allotment 2022 have to complete the admission process till the prescribed date.

