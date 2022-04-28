COVID-19: IIT Madras COVID numbers rise to 171

IIT Madras COVID Cases: Indian Institute of Technology have recorded new cases of COVID with the institute reaching a total of 171 cases. As per reports 25 new cases were reported today - April 28, 2022 which has taken the total to a whole new high.

IIT Madras COVID cluster has been contained inside the campus and the institute authorities have advised people not to panic as the institution is carrying out regular tests. According to local media reports more than 6000 test samples have been collected from IIT Madras between April 19 and 28, 2022.

Cases limited to inside the campus

Previously the institute had recorded a total of 111 COVID cases but as per media reports, the TN Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan has stated that a total of 171 COVID cases have been detected inside the campus until now. The TN Health Secretary has also stated that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now and the state government and authorities are trying their best to ensure that IIT Madras COVID cluster does not spread to other places in the state.

According to reports from the media, Principal Secretary-Health, Dr. J Radhakrishnan has stated that a few more cases have been reported at IIT Madras and these are all part of the saturation test ensuring that there is nothing to panic about and the situation has not been closed. He further added that it has been ensured that the cluster does not spread to other places.

IIT Madras on the other hand has asked people to get themselves tested in case they experience any symptoms and people have also been advised to wear masks and maintain social distance and practice all safety protocols.

