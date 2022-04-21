COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 12 People Tests Positive At IIT Madras

COVID-19 Cases in IIT Madras: As per the officials of the institute, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on 20th April 2022 (Wednesday). The surge made the state's Health Secretary urge people to wear masks and take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

The state health secretary Radhakrishnan informed based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90 per cent are Omicron cases of BA.2 variant. Furthermore, he added that all the authorities have been asked to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed everywhere.

IIT Madras Virtual Industry Conclave 2022

Earlier on 16th and 17th April 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras organized the Industry Conclave 2022. The conclave was organized via virtual mode to showcase the research and innovations of the institute to the government, industry and corporate firms. A virtual space dedicated to exhibiting research projects, start-ups and projects from the Institute’s Center for Innovation (CFI) and other projects was also created for the occasion.

TANCET 2022 Registration Date Extended

As per the latest updates, Anna University has extended the application deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. The last date to apply for TANCET has been extended until 23rd April 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can do so online at - tancet.annauniv.edu till 4 PM.

As per the official notification, candidates from General Category will be required to pay Rs 800 whereas candidates from the reserved category i.e., SC /SCA /ST, will have to pay Rs 400 as the TANCET application fee.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per reports, the COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the last few days. The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections, 15 per cent more than a day ago, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974 on Thursday, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

