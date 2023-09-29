CPGET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here To Check Provisional List

  1. Home
Osmania University CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result will be announced today. Those who have applied for the allotment round can visit the official website to check the allotment result. 

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 11:41 IST
CPGET 2023 Counselling Allotment Result: CPGET 2023 Phase 1 counselling seat allotment results will be announced today, September 29, 2023. The Directorate of Admissions at Osmania University will be announcing the allotment result on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the phase 1 counselling process can visit the official website of CPGET to check the results.

The last date for candidates to submit the choices for the CPGET 2023 phase 1 allotment was September 26, 2023. As per the given schedule, those candidates who have applied for the CPGET 2023 phase 1 counselling are required to report to their respective colleagues on or before October 4, 2023. CPGET 2023 phase 2 counselling registrations are to begin on October 6, 2023.

CPGET 2023 phase 1 counselling allotment results will be available on the official website  - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates can also check the CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result through the link available here. 

The CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available shortly on the official counselling website. Candidates who have applied for the CPGET counselling process can check the allotment result through the link given here. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University CPGET counselling

Step 2: Click on the CPGET counselling phase 1 seat allotment result

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates allotted seats in the first round counselling need to carry the following documents with them when reporting for the admissions.

  • Class 10, 12 mark sheet and certificate
  • Certificate of Qualifying Examination (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Year)
  • Passport and Signature image
  • Category Certificate (If applicable)
  • Income certificate of parents
  • Minority Certificate
  • Special category reservation certificate

