TS CPGET Answer Key 2022 (Released): Raise Objection in CPGET Answer Key Till 25 Aug at cpget.tsche.ac.in

TS CPGET Answer Key 2022 (Released): Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) answer key today on 23rd August 2022. The officials have released response sheet, objection format and question papers along with CPGET answer key. Candidates will be able to download the CPGET answer key from the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in.

They can also raise objections in the Telangana CPGET 2022 answer key till 25th August, if any. The experts will go through the objections raised and based on that, Osmania University will release the final CPGET answer key 2022 and result in online mode.

How To Download CPGET Answer Key 2022?

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) answer key 2022 includes master question papers along with the response sheets so candidates can cross-check their answers. To download the same, candidates will have to visit the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, select the - Master Question paper with Preminimary key link. Now, select the course and CPGET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen in the form of a pdf.

How To Raise Objections in CPGET Answer Key 2022?

The authorities have released a format on the official website following which candidates will have to raise objections in the TS CPGET 2022 answer key. They will have to submit their objections in the below format corresponding to the Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key (as placed on the website). The objections if any, can be submitted in writing with the supporting document at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or candidates can send a mail to email id - convenercpget22@gmail.com.

About Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Osmania University for postgraduate courses such as - M.A, M.Com, and M.Sc among other courses and diplomas. The CPGET scores are accepted for admission by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

