CUET 2022: Grievance redressal e-mail for rescheduling exams, Check details here

CUET UG 2022 Grievance Redressal: On Monday the National Testing Agency launched an exclusive grievance redressal email for the CUET aspirants who have requested for rescheduling of the exams due to clash with other exams. The Grievance Redressal E-Mail has been launched after several CUET students complained that their exam dates are clashing with the CBSE Class 12 Compartment exams which will begin from August 23, 2022.

As per the details mentioned on the official notification issued, NTA has received requests from candidates to reschedule the exams to be conducted on August 23, 2022 considering the CBSE compartment exams are scheduled to commence on the same date. NTA Director Sadhna Parashar stated that taking this into consideration it has been decided to take into account the requests made by the students and create an exclusive grievance redressal email for the same. The candidates can send in their grievances regarding the rescheduling of the exams due to the CBSE compartment exams at cuetug-dateclash@nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Grievance Redressal Official Notification

The National Testing Agency has asked the students to mention their application number in the email along with sending the grievance. The rescheduled dates for the students will be intimated via their admit card and through a public notice.

The first ever CUET Examinations have been facing trouble with many of the exams being rescheduled by centre officials due to glitches and technical error. It was also reported that there were errors in the admit card downloaded by students for the Phase 5 examinations.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exams are underway and a total of 2.36 Lakh students will be appearing in the same while 1.91 Lakh students will be appearing for the Phase 6 exams to be held from August 24 to 26, 2022.

