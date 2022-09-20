    CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration: Check Expected date and details here

    CSAB Special round seat allotment registrations are expected to begin on October 24, 2022. Candidates eligible to apply for the special round allotment can check the details of the registration process here. 

    Updated: Sep 20, 2022 16:26 IST
    CSAB 2022 Registrations
    CSAB 2022 Registrations

    CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration: According to media reports, the Special Round registration process for Central Seat Allocation Board will begin on October 24, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration for the seat allocation process. 

    The registration link will be made live on the website csab.nic.in. Students who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams can enter the JEE Main application number and password in the CSAB 2022 Registration portal for the special round of seat allotment. Through CSAB candidates will be allotted seats in NITs, IITs, IIEST, IIIT, SPA, and other Government funded institutes for the engineering programmes offered. 

    The Special round is conducted to fill up the vacant seats in the institutions after the JoSAA counselling process is completed. It must be noted that only those candidates who register for the special round will be considered for the seat allocation process in the two special rounds to be conducted. 

    CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Process

    The registration link for CSAB special round will be made available on the official website. To complete the registration candidates need to first enter the required details and login. After registering, students need to upload all necessary documents and enter the choices. 

    It must be noted that only those students who register for the special round will be considered for the seat allotment process. Students who are allotted seats in the seat allotment procedure need to report to the allotted institution for further admission procedures. 

