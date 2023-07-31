CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Get Direct Link Here

CSAB NEUT 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB NEUT round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: csab.nic.in by entering the JEE Main application number and password.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must submit the undertaking and fee payment for seat acceptance between August 1, 2023 (10:00 AM) to 4, 2023 (5:00 PM). Shortlisted candidates have to pay Rs. 4000 as the seat acceptance fee. They can download the provisional admission letter (PAL) and proceed for final admission at the allotted Institute as per schedule.

CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the result status is given below:

Engineering & Architecture Counselling Result Link Click Here Pharmacy Counselling Result Link Click Here

CSAB NEUT 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the below table for important events:

Particulars Dates Online reporting, fee payment, and download of provisional allotment letter (Round 2) August 1 to 4, 2023 Seat Withdrawal August 5 to 7, 2023 Reporting at the allotted Institute for admission July 19 to August 7, 2023 Spot Round (if any) to be Declared by the States/UTs/NERIST August 8 to 14, 2023

How to Check CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: csab.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSAB NEUT 2023 round 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main application number, and password and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

