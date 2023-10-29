CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

CSEET November Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 for the November session examination in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the CSEET exam 2023 can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - icsi.edu.

As per the given details, the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the admit card. They can also click on the direct link provided below to download their hall tickets.

Login details required to download CSEET November admit card 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the login window to download their hall tickets online.

Application number

Date of birth

Check the official notice below

How to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET November examination 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET admit card 2023 notification available

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download the admit card available on the notification

Step 4: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET November 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

