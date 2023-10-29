  1. Home
TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Schedule Out at tsicet.nic.in, Check Dates Here

TSICET Spot Counselling 2023: TSCHE has released the schedule for TS ICET 2023 spot round counselling online. Candidates can download the complete schedule from the official website - tsicet.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 29, 2023 11:13 IST
TSICET Spot Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for TS ICET 2023 spot round counselling in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the TS ICET counselling can check and download the complete schedule from the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the counselling committee will upload the list of reported candidates on November 1, 2023. The notice of the leftover vacancies under spot admissions will be published on November 2, 2023. The last date for uploading of spot admissions candidates' details online and payment of processing fees by the institutions is November 5, 2023.  

Check the official schedule here

TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the TS ICET institutional spot admission 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Uploading of reported candidates and Issue of notification by the colleges

November 1, 2023

Publication of notification in the newspaper to fill leftover vacancies under spot admissions

November 2, 2023

Display of leftover vacancies on the college notice board

November 1, 2023

Receiving applications from candidates

November 2 to 3, 2023

Spot admissions at institutions

November 4, 2023

Last date for uploading Spot Admission candidate details online and payment of the processing fee online by the institutions

November 5, 2023

Last date for submission of Hard Copies of relevant certificates in person 

November 6, 2023

TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Fees

Candidates appearing for the TS ICET institutional spot admissions 2023 need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees as mentioned below:

Particulars

Fees

TSICET qualified candidates

Rs 1,300

TS ICET non-qualified candidates 

Rs 2,100

Documents required for TS ICET Spot round counselling 2023

Candidates are required to bring the below-mentioned documents at the time of the verification process at their respective institutions. 

  • SSC Marks Memo Original
  • Intermediate or its equivalent marks Memo Original
  • Degree or its equivalent marks Memo Original
  • Study certificate
  • Residence certificate, if any
  • TSICET 2023 Rank card, if qualified
  • TSICET 2023 Hall ticket, if qualified
  • Caste certificate, if any

