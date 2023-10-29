TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Schedule Out at tsicet.nic.in, Check Dates Here

TSICET Spot Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for TS ICET 2023 spot round counselling in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the TS ICET counselling can check and download the complete schedule from the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the counselling committee will upload the list of reported candidates on November 1, 2023. The notice of the leftover vacancies under spot admissions will be published on November 2, 2023. The last date for uploading of spot admissions candidates' details online and payment of processing fees by the institutions is November 5, 2023.

Check the official schedule here

TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the TS ICET institutional spot admission 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Uploading of reported candidates and Issue of notification by the colleges November 1, 2023 Publication of notification in the newspaper to fill leftover vacancies under spot admissions November 2, 2023 Display of leftover vacancies on the college notice board November 1, 2023 Receiving applications from candidates November 2 to 3, 2023 Spot admissions at institutions November 4, 2023 Last date for uploading Spot Admission candidate details online and payment of the processing fee online by the institutions November 5, 2023 Last date for submission of Hard Copies of relevant certificates in person November 6, 2023

TS ICET Spot Counselling 2023 Fees

Candidates appearing for the TS ICET institutional spot admissions 2023 need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees as mentioned below:

Particulars Fees TSICET qualified candidates Rs 1,300 TS ICET non-qualified candidates Rs 2,100

Documents required for TS ICET Spot round counselling 2023

Candidates are required to bring the below-mentioned documents at the time of the verification process at their respective institutions.

SSC Marks Memo Original

Intermediate or its equivalent marks Memo Original

Degree or its equivalent marks Memo Original

Study certificate

Residence certificate, if any

TSICET 2023 Rank card, if qualified

TSICET 2023 Hall ticket, if qualified

Caste certificate, if any

Also Read: PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka Live: KEA PGCET Results Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in, Revised Answer Keys Released

