Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Live: KEA PGCET Result To Be Out Soon at kea.kar.nic.in , Get Latest Notification

27 Oct, 2023 11:58 PM IST Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Likely Tomorrow! KEA PGCET Results are expected to be out tomorrow: October 28, 2023.

27 Oct, 2023 10:10 PM IST Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Date (Tentative) KEA PGCET Result date (expected) is October 27, 2023.

27 Oct, 2023 10:00 PM IST Apart from Official Website, Where Can I Get Direct Link for KEA PGCET Results 2023? Other than kea.kar.nic.in, candidates can get a direct link to access results (KEA Login) at Jagranjosh.com.

27 Oct, 2023 09:30 PM IST Login credentials to check Karnataka PGCET result PGCET number Date of birth

27 Oct, 2023 09:10 PM IST PGCET 2023: Marks VS Analysis Check out the marks vs rank analysis below: 95-100 1 to 100 90-94 101 to 500 80-89 501 to 1000 70-79 1001 to 1400 60-69 1401 to 2000 50-59 2001 to 7000 40-49 7001 to 15000 30-39 15000+

27 Oct, 2023 08:55 PM IST MBA PGCET Result 2023 Date Events Dates PGCET 2023 exam date September 23 and 24, 2023 Karnataka PGCET answer key released on September 29, 2023 PGCET edit window October 21 to 26, 2023 Declaration of Karnataka PGCET result October 27, 2023 (expected) Karnataka PGCET counselling November 2023 (expected)

27 Oct, 2023 08:45 PM IST PGCET Rank List 2023 will be Released or NOT? It is unlikely that the authorities will release the PGCET rank list 2023. However, candidates will be able to check their rank in personal scorecards.

27 Oct, 2023 07:57 PM IST Is 5000 a good rank in PGCET? Yes it is! the Top 5000 rank holders in the Karnataka PGCET exam are likely to bag a seat in the top 50 MBA colleges in Karnataka.

27 Oct, 2023 07:45 PM IST Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Official Website kea.kar.nic.in

27 Oct, 2023 07:10 PM IST Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date PGCET 2023 was held on September 23 and 24, 2023.



27 Oct, 2023 06:44 PM IST KEA Home: UGCET Special Entry Link Active The authorities have activated the link for special option entry.

27 Oct, 2023 05:40 PM IST Is 5000 a good rank in PGCET? Candidates who secure a 5000 rank in the Karnataka PGCET exam can expect to get admission to top 50 colleges in Karnataka.

27 Oct, 2023 05:25 PM IST What if I meet the KEA PGCET cutoff 2023? If a candidate is able to meet the cut-off criteria, he/she will be eligible for the counselling process.

27 Oct, 2023 05:12 PM IST Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form

Admit card

Candidates’ copy of fee challan

Marksheets of classes 10 and 12

Marksheet of qualifying degree for all years/semesters

Degree certificate

Category certificate, if any

Study certificate signed by BEO (for Karnataka candidates)

GATE scorecard (if required)

Certificate issued by the concerned assistant commissioner for candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation (if any)

2 passport size recent colour photograph

27 Oct, 2023 05:04 PM IST What is the rank for 40 marks in PGCET? The rank for 40 marks in the PGCET 2023 can be higher than 7000, according to the analysis from the previous year.

27 Oct, 2023 04:57 PM IST What is good rank in PGCET? A score in the 1–100 range is regarded as exceptionally good in the Karnataka PGCET 2023. Students must achieve more than 95 on the PGCET 2023 exam in order to be ranked in the top 100. Students will be admitted to the best colleges in the state of Karnataka with this score.

27 Oct, 2023 04:30 PM IST PGCET Result 2023: Check List of Participating Colleges SECAB Institute of Engineering and Technology

East West College of Management

Krupanidhi Group of Institutions

Rajarajeswari College of Engineering

Angadi Institute of Technology and Management

Community Institute of Management Studies

SEA College of Science, Commerce, and Arts

St. Agnes College

Presidency College

27 Oct, 2023 04:12 PM IST Karnataka PGCET Cut Off Top Karnataka PGCET Colleges Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round) R V Institute of Management 214 RNS Institute of Technology 1111 Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 907 M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1299 M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 608 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering 472 Bangalore Institute of Technology 651 BMS College of Engineering 344 PES University 255 M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology 370

27 Oct, 2023 04:00 PM IST Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Candidate’s Name

Registration number

Roll Number

Gender

Category

Section-wise marks

Total marks

27 Oct, 2023 02:58 PM IST What is the rank for 45 marks in PGCET? Candidates having 45 marks can expect a rank under 1000.

27 Oct, 2023 02:12 PM IST PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka: How Many Students Appeared for Exam? Around 40, 000 students appeared for PGCET 2023 Exam.

27 Oct, 2023 01:47 PM IST PGCET Exam Date 2023 Karnataka PGCET 2023 was held on September 23 and 24, 2023.

27 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST Will a single merit list be there for KEA PGCET and GATE qualified candidates? No! KEA will provide a separate merit list for the candidates who will apply through Karnataka PGCET and GATE.

27 Oct, 2023 01:15 PM IST Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 After the declaration of results, KEA will begin the counselling process. It must be noted that only those candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for KEA PGCET Counselling 2023.

27 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2023 Karnataka PGCET Colleges Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round) Bangalore Institute of Technology 1094 651 M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology 358 370 M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1725 1299 Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 1318 907 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering 773 472 M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 782 608 RNS Institute of Technology 1680 1111

27 Oct, 2023 12:30 PM IST What is Good Rank in PGCET? A rank under the top 5000 in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 merit list is considered a good ranking in the exam.



27 Oct, 2023 12:15 PM IST What rank is 70 marks in PGCET? Candidate's ranks are mentioned on the scorecard. Candidates with 70 marks in PGCET can likely get a rank between 1000 and 1500.

27 Oct, 2023 11:59 AM IST PGCET Results 2023: List of Top Colleges for 1000 Rank Holders Bangalore Institute of Technology

BMS College of Engineering

M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

PES University

R V Institute Of Management

27 Oct, 2023 11:55 AM IST Alternative MBA Exams to Apply if PGCET Results Fail MICAT

CMAT

XGMT

SNAP

27 Oct, 2023 10:46 AM IST Karnataka PGCET MBA Seats Based on the PGCET results, KEA will assign students to MBA programs around Karnataka. More than 200 colleges in Karnataka would accept scores from the PGCET. Through the centralised counselling procedure, candidates will be able to apply for admission based on their Karnataka PGCET scores.

