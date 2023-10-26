Live

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Live: KEA PGCET Result To Be Out Soon at kea.kar.nic.in , Get Latest Notification

Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 will be released anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out results on the official websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. Check out the live updates on PGCET Results 2023 here.


jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 27 Oct, 2023 11:58 PM IST

 

HIGHLIGHTS

PGCET Results 2023 Anytime Soon!KEA PGCET 2023 Edit Window Closes TodayPGCET Rank List 2023 Available Soon

Karnataka PGCET Results 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) results. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test conducted on September 23 or 24, can check out the PGCET Results 2023 on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. They must enter the PGCET number and date of birth to access the results. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results. Last year, KEA PGCET Results 2022 were announced on December 29.

Check Latest Updates on PGCET Results 2023 Here!


LIVE UPDATES

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:58 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Likely Tomorrow!

    KEA PGCET Results are expected to be out tomorrow: October 28, 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:15 PM IST

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023 results Tomorrow?

    There is no update on PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka till now. It seems that the results will be unveiled tomorrow!

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Date (Tentative)

    KEA PGCET Result date (expected) is October 27, 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    Apart from Official Website, Where Can I Get Direct Link for KEA PGCET Results 2023?

    Other than kea.kar.nic.in, candidates can get a direct link to access results (KEA Login) at Jagranjosh.com.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 09:44 PM IST

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023 results ANYTIME SOON!

    KEA PGCET Results can be declared anytime now! The edit window closed on October 26, 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 09:30 PM IST

    Login credentials to check Karnataka PGCET result

    1. PGCET number
    2. Date of birth

  • 27 Oct, 2023 09:10 PM IST

    PGCET 2023: Marks VS Analysis

     Check out the marks vs rank analysis below:

    95-100

    1 to 100

    90-94

    101 to 500

    80-89

    501 to 1000

    70-79

    1001 to 1400

    60-69

    1401 to 2000

    50-59

    2001 to 7000

    40-49

    7001 to 15000

    30-39

    15000+

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 08:55 PM IST

    MBA PGCET Result 2023 Date

    Events

    Dates

    PGCET 2023 exam date

    September 23 and 24, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET answer key released on

    September 29, 2023

    PGCET edit window

    October 21 to 26, 2023

    Declaration of Karnataka PGCET result

    October 27, 2023 (expected)

    Karnataka PGCET counselling

    November 2023 (expected)

  • 27 Oct, 2023 08:45 PM IST

    PGCET Rank List 2023 will be Released or NOT?

    It is unlikely that the authorities will release the PGCET rank list 2023. However, candidates will be able to check their rank in personal scorecards.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 08:30 PM IST

    How Can I Check My PGCET Results 2023?

    Go through the below-mentioned steps to access results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEA PGCET results link

    Step 3: Key in login information

    Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: View and download the results


  • 27 Oct, 2023 08:10 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link Not ACTIVE!

    KEA PGCET Result 2023 link has not been made live yet.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:57 PM IST

    Is 5000 a good rank in PGCET?

    Yes it is! the Top 5000 rank holders in the Karnataka PGCET exam are likely to bag a seat in the top 50 MBA colleges in Karnataka.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Official Website

    • kea.kar.nic.in
    • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:35 PM IST

    KEA PGCET Results 2023 Out or NOT?

    No! Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 has not been released till now. Around 40, 000 candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:24 PM IST

    PGCET Results 2023 Shortly

    KEA can announce results anytime soon now!

  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date

    PGCET 2023 was held on September 23 and 24, 2023.


  • 27 Oct, 2023 07:00 PM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in PGCET Results 2023 Delayed?

    KEA is not responding to the delay in the announcement of Karnataka PGCET Results 2023. Neither the link has been activated nor there is any official notification. 

  • 27 Oct, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    KEA Home: UGCET Special Entry Link Active

    The authorities have activated the link for special option entry.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    KEA PGCET 2023 Official Website

    • kea.kar.nic.in
    • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

  • 27 Oct, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in 2023: How to Check Results?

    Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEA PGCET results link

    Step 3: Key in login information

    Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: View and download the results


  • 27 Oct, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    Will KEA PGCET Results 2023 Release after 6.00 PM

    It is expected that the results may be released after 6:00 PM. However, there is no official regarding the same.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    What is KEA Website Link

    Get Link Here

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    Is 5000 a good rank in PGCET?

    Candidates who secure a 5000 rank in the Karnataka PGCET exam can expect to get admission to top 50 colleges in Karnataka.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    What if I meet the KEA PGCET cutoff 2023?

    If a candidate is able to meet the cut-off criteria, he/she will be eligible for the counselling process.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

    • Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form
    • Admit card
    • Candidates’ copy of fee challan
    • Marksheets of classes 10 and 12
    • Marksheet of qualifying degree for all years/semesters
    • Degree certificate
    • Category certificate, if any
    • Study certificate signed by BEO (for Karnataka candidates)
    • GATE scorecard (if required)
    • Certificate issued by the concerned assistant commissioner for candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation (if any)
    • 2 passport size recent colour photograph

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:09 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result: Previous Year's Date Trends

    Year

    PGCET Exam Date

    PGCET Answer Key Publish Date

    PGCET Result Date

    Karnataka PGCET 2019

    20-Jul-2019 & 21-Jul-2019

    03-Aug-2019

    22-Aug-2019

    Karnataka PGCET 2020

    13-Oct-2020 & 14-Oct-2020

    20-Oct-2020

    07-Nov-2020

    Karnataka PGCET 2021

    13-Nov-2021 & 14-Nov-2021

    25-Nov-2021

    19-Dec-2021

    Karnataka PGCET 2022

    19-Nov-2022 & 20 Nov-2023

    01-Dec-2022

    29-Dec-2022

    Karnataka PGCET 2023

    23-Sep-2023 & 24-Sep-2023

    29-Sep-2023

    Anytime Soon

  • 27 Oct, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    What is the rank for 40 marks in PGCET?

    The rank for 40 marks in the PGCET 2023 can be higher than 7000, according to the analysis from the previous year.

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    What is good rank in PGCET?

    A score in the 1–100 range is regarded as exceptionally good in the Karnataka PGCET 2023. Students must achieve more than 95 on the PGCET 2023 exam in order to be ranked in the top 100. Students will be admitted to the best colleges in the state of Karnataka with this score.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Marks vs Ranks Analysis (Expected)

     

    95-100

    1 to 100

    90-94

    101 to 500

    80-89

    501 to 1000

    70-79

    1001 to 1400

    60-69

    1401 to 2000

    50-59

    2001 to 7000

    40-49

    7001 to 15000

    30-39

    15000+

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    PGCET Result 2023: Check List of Participating Colleges

    • SECAB Institute of Engineering and Technology
    • East West College of Management
    • Krupanidhi Group of Institutions
    • Rajarajeswari College of Engineering
    • Angadi Institute of Technology and Management
    • Community Institute of Management Studies
    • SEA College of Science, Commerce, and Arts
    • St. Agnes College
    • Presidency College

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Cut Off

    Top Karnataka PGCET Colleges

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round)

    R V Institute of Management

    214

    RNS Institute of Technology

    1111

    Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    907

    M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

    1299

    M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    608

    Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

    472

    Bangalore Institute of Technology

    651

    BMS College of Engineering

    344

    PES University

    255

    M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

    370

  • 27 Oct, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET Result 2023

    • Candidate’s Name

    • Registration number

    • Roll Number

    • Gender

    • Category

    • Section-wise marks

    • Total marks

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Know When and Where to Check

    When- October 27, 2023(tentative)

    Where- kea.kar.nic.in

  • 27 Oct, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    Will Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window Reopen Again?

    It is unlikely that the window will be reopened again as the results will be delayed.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 03:10 PM IST

    PGCET Karnataka 2023 Results Anytime Soon!

    KEA can release the PGCET Results 2023 link anytime since the edit window is closed.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    What is the rank for 45 marks in PGCET?

    Candidates having 45 marks can expect a rank under 1000.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Highlights

    Karnataka PGCET result time

    After 6 PM

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 result date

    October 27, 2023

    Mode of Karnataka PGCET result declaration

    Online

    Karnataka PGCET result website

    - kea.kar.nic.in

    - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

    Login credentials to check Karnataka PGCET result

    PGCET number and date of birth

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Marks V/S Rank

    Karnataka PGCET Marks

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (Indicative)

    95-100

    Between 1 and 100

    90-94

    Between 101 and 500

    80-89

    Between 501 and 1000

    70-79

    Between 1001 and 1400

    60-69

    Between 1401 and 2000

    50-59

    Between 2001 and 7000

    40-49

    Between 7001 and 15000

    30-39

    15000+


  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in 2023 results declared?

    NO! KEA PGCET results 2023 have not been announced yet!

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka: How Many Students Appeared for Exam?

    Around 40, 000 students appeared for PGCET 2023 Exam. 

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    How can I check PGCET results 2023?

    Candidates can check KEA PGCET 2023 results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering PGCET number and DOB to login window.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    PGCET Exam Date 2023

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 was held on September 23 and 24, 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    Will a single merit list be there for KEA PGCET and GATE qualified candidates?

    No! KEA will provide a separate merit list for the candidates who will apply through Karnataka PGCET and GATE.

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

    After the declaration of results, KEA will begin the counselling process. It must be noted that only those candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for KEA PGCET Counselling 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Official Website

    1. kea.kar.nic.in
    2. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2023

    Karnataka PGCET Colleges

    Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round)

    Bangalore Institute of Technology

    1094

    651

    M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

    358

    370

    M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

    1725

    1299

    Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    1318

    907

    Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

    773

    472

    M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    782

    608

    RNS Institute of Technology

    1680

    1111

  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    KEA PGCET 2023: Login Information to Access Result

    PGCET Number

    Date of Birth

  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    PGCET Rank List 2023

    KEA  will release the PGCET rank list 2023 after the declaration of results at kea.kar.nic.in. The varsities will release a separate merit list for the candidates who applied via Karnataka PGCET and GATE.


  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    What is Good Rank in PGCET?

    A rank under the top 5000 in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 merit list is considered a good ranking in the exam.


  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    When can we expect PGCET results?

    The expected date for KEA PGCET Results is October 27, 2023

  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in 2023 results: List of Official Websites

    • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    • Kea.kar.nic.in

  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    What rank is 70 marks in PGCET?

    Candidate's ranks are mentioned on the scorecard. Candidates with 70 marks in PGCET can likely get a rank between 1000 and 1500.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    PGCET Results 2023: List of Top Colleges for 1000 Rank Holders

    • Bangalore Institute of Technology
    • BMS College of Engineering
    • M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce
    • M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology
    • PES University
    • R V Institute Of Management

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Alternative MBA Exams to Apply if PGCET Results Fail

    • MICAT
    • CMAT
    • XGMT
    • SNAP

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window Closes!

    KEA closed the edit window for KEA PGCET 2023 on October 26.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Last Years' Trend

    Particulars Result Date
    Karnataka PGCET 2019 August 22, 2019
    Karnataka PGCET 2020 November 7, 2020
    Karnataka PGCET 2021 December 19, 2021
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 December 29, 2022
    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Date October 27, 2023 (expected)

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Date

    The tentative result date is October 27, 2023.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in 2023 results: List of Official Websites

    Check out the official links to access results:

    • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    • Kea.kar.nic.in

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Karnataka Examination Authority, KEAPGCET Result Link Active?

    No, but the PGCET Results 2023 link will be activated shortly.

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    KEA Home Website Link

    Get Direct Link Here

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    How Can I Check My PGCET Results 2023?

    Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEA PGCET results link

    Step 3: Key in login information

    Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: View and download the results


  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    Karnataka PGCET MBA Seats

    Based on the PGCET results, KEA will assign students to MBA programs around Karnataka. More than 200 colleges in Karnataka would accept scores from the PGCET. Through the centralised counselling procedure, candidates will be able to apply for admission based on their Karnataka PGCET scores.

     

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Official Website

    1. kea.kar.nic.in

    2. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    PGCET 2023 Important Dates

    Check out the mandatory events below:

    Events

    Dates

    PGCET 2023 exam date

    September 23 and 24, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET answer key released on

    September 29, 2023

    PGCET edit window

    October 21 to 26, 2023

    Declaration of Karnataka PGCET result

    October 26, 2023 (expected)

    Karnataka PGCET counselling

    November 2023 (expected)

  • 27 Oct, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    When PGCET Results Will be Announced 2023 Karnataka

    PGCET Results 2023 are expected to be out today: October 27, 2023.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 09:45 PM IST

    When Can We Expect PGCET Results?

    Candidates can expect KEA PGCET results anytime soon.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 09:15 PM IST

    How Many Students Appeared For Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam?

    Around 40, 000 students took the entrance exam.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    PGCET 2023 Edit Window

    The Karnataka PGCET 2023 edit window is live between October 21 and 26, 2023.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 08:29 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date

    PGCET 2023 was held on September 23 and 24, 2023.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 08:00 PM IST

    How can I check my PGCET rank?

    Candidates can check their ranks by visiting the official website: kea.kar.nic.in and entering the required details in the login window.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 07:30 PM IST

    What is Good Rank in PGCET?

    A rank under the top 5000 in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 merit list is considered a good ranking in the exam.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2023

    Check out the cut-off for various colleges below:

    Karnataka PGCET Colleges

    Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round)

    Bangalore Institute of Technology

    1094

    651

    M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

    358

    370

    M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

    1725

    1299

    Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    1318

    907

    Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

    773

    472

    M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

    782

    608

    RNS Institute of Technology

    1680

    1111

  • 26 Oct, 2023 06:35 PM IST

    How can I check my PGCET rank?

    Candidates can check their ranks by visiting the official website: kea.kar.nic.in and entering the required details in the login window.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 06:19 PM IST

    KEA Home: When Can We Expect PGCET Results?

    Candidates can expect KEA PGCET results anytime soon.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    What is the Karnataka PGCET Result Date 2022?

    Last year, PGCET results 2023 were announced on December 29, 2022.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link

    The direct link to access PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka will be out soon.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023 results

    PGCET Result 2023 link to be activated soon.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    When Will PGCET Results 2023 be Declared?

    KEA PGCET Results 2023 are likely to be out today: October 26, 2023. 


  • 26 Oct, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    How Many Students Appeared For Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam?

    Around 40, 000 students took the entrance exam.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    kea.kar.nic.in 2023 results: List of Official Websites

    Check out the official links to access results:

    • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    • kea.kar.nic.in

  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:40 PM IST

    How Can I Check My PGCET Results 2023?

    Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEA PGCET results link

    Step 3: Key in login information

    Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: View and download the results


  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    PGCET 2023 Exam Date

    The authorities conducted the KEA PGCET 2023 exam on September 23 and 24, 2023.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    PGCET 2023 Edit Window

    The Karnataka PGCET 2023 edit window is live between October 21 and 26, 2023.


  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023: Login Credentials to Access KEA PGCET Results 2023

    • PGCET Number

    • Date of Birth

  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    PGCET 2023 Important Dates

    Check out the mandatory events below:

    Events

    Dates

    PGCET 2023 exam date

    September 23 and 24, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET answer key released on

    September 29, 2023

    PGCET edit window

    October 21 to 26, 2023

    Declaration of Karnataka PGCET result

    October 26, 2023 (expected)

    Karnataka PGCET counselling

    November 2023 (expected)

Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023