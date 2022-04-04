CUET 2022 to be accepted by 25 Karnataka Universities for UG Admissions, confirms UGC Chairman

CUET 2022 Participating Institutes: Going by the latest update, 25 State Universities in Karnataka will start accepting CUET 2022 score for admitting students to undergraduate level courses. UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that over 25 state-level universities from Karnataka have confirmed that the CUET 2022 will be considered as the entrance test or screening mechanism to admit students to UG programmes. The announcement comes ahead of CUET 2022 application process starting on 6th April 2022.

Today I had a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of 25 State Universities from Karnataka to discuss about Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The VCs have supported the introduction of CUET and have agreed to use CUET for admissions in BA, BSc, BCom and similar programmes. pic.twitter.com/sicXLd1ona — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 4, 2022

News Confirmed by UGC Chairman

As reported earlier, the news about CUET 2022 being accepted as the score for screening candidates for admission to UG courses in Karnataka Universities has been confirmed by University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Sharing an update from his official Twitter account, Prof Kumar noted that “Today I had a meeting with vice-chancellors of 25 state universities from Karnataka to discuss the common university entrance test (CUET). The VCs have supported the introduction of CUET and have agreed to use CUET for admissions in BA, BSc, BCom and similar programmes,” the UGC Chairman in a social media post said today.” The addition of 25 state universities that will be accepting CUET 2022 as the screening test is in addition to 45 central universities for which the exam has been made mandatory.

CUET 2022 Applications Begin from 6th April

According to the official notification, the NTA, which is in charge of conducting the CUET 2022 exam will start the online registration process for the exam from 6th April 2022 onwards. Earlier, the online registration process was to start on 2nd April, which was postponed by a few days for undisclosed reasons. The application process will be available to the candidates online via the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 exam is expected to be held in 2nd or 3rd Week of July 2022 in 13 different languages.

