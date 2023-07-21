CUET PG 2023: Universities to Decide Qualifying Marks for Admissions

CUET PG Qualifying Marks 2023: The National Testing Agency declared the CUET PG 2023 results on July 20, 2023. With the announcement of the CUET PG results, students are now eagerly waiting for the universities and colleges to begin the CUET PG admission counselling.

Central universities and colleges conducting admissions through the CUET PG scores will soon be releasing the admission cutoff for postgraduate courses. Cutoffs are declared by individual colleges and universities taking a few factors into consideration. The merit lists and cutoffs will be announced shortly.

Factors to Determine Cutoffs

Each participating university decides the minimum marks required by candidates to be admitted to the postgraduate programme. The following factors are taken into consideration when preparing the cutoffs

Difficulty level of exam

Number of seats available

Overall performance of students

Average CUET PG score

The minimum qualifying marks for each subject and category will vary for individual universities. The cutoffs determined will be used for further admission counselling rounds. Those falling in the cutoff bracket will be eligible to report for document verification and the final admission process.

Students who have opted for the college and subject of their choice in the CUET PG applications can apply for the admission counselling process once the colleges begin the process.

CUET PG Result 2023

NTA announced the CUET PG result on July 20, 2023. To check the results and download the scorecard students are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth. The CUET PG scorecard is a mandatory document to be submitted for admissions.

