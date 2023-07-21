CUET PG Toppers List 2023 Soon: Check Subject Wise CUET PG Toppers Name, AIR Rank, Score Here

CUET PG Toppers List 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG 2023 results today.: July 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the result on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login information. NTA will publish the toppers’ list, and overall pass percentage soon.
According to the data shared, The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 [CUET (PG)– 2023] in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and administered 877492 tests. A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023.
Get Direct Link to Download CUET PG Result 2023 Here!
|
NTA CUET PG Result Link
|
Click Here
CUET PG 2023 Result Notice- Click Here (PDF File)
CUET PG 2023 Highlights
|
Parameters
|
CUET (PG) – 2023
|
Number of registered candidates (unique)
|
459083
|
Number of tests administered
|
877492
|
Male (Unique Candidates)
|
209740
|
Female (Unique Candidates)
|
249332
|
Transgender (Unique Candidates)
|
11
|
PwD (Unique Candidates)
|
2276
|
General (Unique Candidates)
|
166548
|
SC (Unique Candidates)
|
52088
|
ST (Unique Candidates)
|
38767
|
OBC (Unique Candidates)
|
163807
|
EWS (Unique Candidates)
|
37873
|
Number of mediums (languages)
|
02
|
Number of Cities where the exam was conducted
|
279
|
Number of Phases
|
02
|
Number of universities
|
197
NTA CUET PG Result 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here
|
Examination
|
Phase
|
Dates of Examination
|
No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs)
|
Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023
|
Phase 1
|
5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13,
14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023
|
8.3 Lacs (Approx.)
|
|
Phase 2
|
22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June
2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023
|
46 Thousand (Approx.)
CUET PG Topper List 2022: List of Candidates With 100 Percentile
Check out the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile:
|
Name
|
Subject
|
Percentile
|
Nakul Kumar Vaish
|
BEd
|
100 percentile
|
Akash Patel
|
BEd
|
100 percentile
|
Sumit Joshi
|
Social Work
|
100 percentile
|
Neeraj Godara
|
Social Work
|
100 percentile
|
Mayank Kumar Mishra
|
General MBA
|
100 percentile
|
Mohit
|
General MBA
|
100 percentile
CUET PG Toppers 2022
Check out the list of high scorers below:
|
Subject
|
Topper
|
Marks
|
Commerce
|
Priyanka Upadhyay
|
286
|
Fine Arts
|
Niladri Majumder
|
256
|
General
|
Pritam Kumar
|
346
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
Ravi Ranjan Kr Singh
|
330
|
Political Science
|
Nagesh A P
|
355
|
Physical Education
|
Aman Seth
|
326
|
Economics
|
Hanan Khaja Mohammad Irfan
|
311
|
Psychology
|
Deepanshu Maan
|
31
|
Arabic
|
Sakib Anwar, Muhammad Muhsin M K
|
313
|
Assamese
|
Dibyashree Mahanta
|
247
|
Bengali
|
Tathagat Roy
|
137
CUET PG Topper List 2022: Candidates with Highest Marks in Different Subjects
Check out the list of toppers in different subjects:
|
Subject Code
|
Subject
|
Candidate Name & Marks
|
PGQP02
|
Law
|
Abhinav Mukund (295 marks)
|
PGQP03
|
M.A. Education
|
Shruti Tomar (250 marks)
|
PGQP04
|
M.Ed
|
Aditya Pratap Mishra (275 marks)
|
PGQP05
|
English
|
Hari Kishor (354 marks)
|
PGQP06
|
Hindi
|
Vaibhav (351 marks)
|
PGQP07
|
Philosophy
|
Tirthadeep Mitra (294 marks)
|
PGQP08
|
Civil Engineering
|
Aamir Bashir Bhat, Kishan Kumar (159 marks)
|
PGQP08
|
Electronic Communication Engineering/Communication and Information Engineering
|
Sudeep Chaudhary (154 marks)
|
PGQP08
|
Mechanical Engineering-Machine Design/Thermo Fluids
|
Pronob Son Barmuch (215 marks)
|
PGQP11
|
History
|
Kumar Vishal (302 marks)
|
PGQP14
|
Sanskrit
|
Sandeep Kumar (325 marks)
CUET PG Result 2022: Toppers in different subjects
Candidates can check out the list of toppers below:
|
Subject Code
|
Subject
|
Topper
|
PGQP15
|
Sociology
|
Aniket Deb (347)
|
PGQP17
|
Geography
|
Shubham Mishra (294)
|
PGQP18
|
Applied Geography and Geoinformatics / Geo-informatics
|
Harsh Jaiswal, Debabrata Singh (290)
|
PGQP19
|
Geology / Earth Sciences
|
Maheshwari Maitreyi Mukeshkumar (303)
|
PGQP21
|
Architecture
|
Shirisha Prathuri (211)
|
PGQP22
|
Life Science
|
Shalini Sinha (292)
|
PGQP24
|
Pharmacy
|
Manik Sharma (246)
|
PGQP26
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
Indu Prakash Tiwari (326)
CUET PG Result 2023 (OUT): Check Key Details Here
Candidates can check out the important information regarding CUET PG 2023 exam below:
- CUET (PG) – 2023 was conducted in bilingual mode i.e., English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between 05 June 2023 and 06 July 2023
- The candidates applied for 4597 courses which were tested under 157 Question Paper
Codes
- The total number of Question Papers was 396 and the number of Questions was 45875. These were used over 23 days and 60 Shifts.
- The medium of the Question Paper was English and Hindi.
- In addition to 279 cities in India, CUET (PG) - 2023 examination was also conducted in 279 Cities (including 7 cities outside India namely Doha, Dubai, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Bagmati).
- For the preparation of Question papers, about 1200 subject Experts and 400 translators were involved in the massive exercise of preparing the Question Papers for CUET (PG) –2023.
Also Read: cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 Result: Direct Link to Check CUET PG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks