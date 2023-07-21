CUET PG Toppers List 2023 Soon: Check Subject Wise CUET PG Toppers Name, AIR Rank, Score Here

CUET PG Toppers List 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG 2023 results today.: July 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the result on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login information. NTA will publish the toppers’ list, and overall pass percentage soon.

According to the data shared, The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 [CUET (PG)– 2023] in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and administered 877492 tests. A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Highlights

Parameters CUET (PG) – 2023 Number of registered candidates (unique) 459083 Number of tests administered 877492 Male (Unique Candidates) 209740 Female (Unique Candidates) 249332 Transgender (Unique Candidates) 11 PwD (Unique Candidates) 2276 General (Unique Candidates) 166548 SC (Unique Candidates) 52088 ST (Unique Candidates) 38767 OBC (Unique Candidates) 163807 EWS (Unique Candidates) 37873 Number of mediums (languages) 02 Number of Cities where the exam was conducted 279 Number of Phases 02 Number of universities 197

NTA CUET PG Result 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here

Examination Phase Dates of Examination No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs) Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023 Phase 1 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023 8.3 Lacs (Approx.) Phase 2 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June 2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023 46 Thousand (Approx.)

CUET PG Topper List 2022: List of Candidates With 100 Percentile

Check out the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile:

Name Subject Percentile Nakul Kumar Vaish BEd 100 percentile Akash Patel BEd 100 percentile Sumit Joshi Social Work 100 percentile Neeraj Godara Social Work 100 percentile Mayank Kumar Mishra General MBA 100 percentile Mohit General MBA 100 percentile

CUET PG Toppers 2022

Check out the list of high scorers below:

Subject Topper Marks Commerce Priyanka Upadhyay 286 Fine Arts Niladri Majumder 256 General Pritam Kumar 346 Mass Communication and Journalism Ravi Ranjan Kr Singh 330 Political Science Nagesh A P 355 Physical Education Aman Seth 326 Economics Hanan Khaja Mohammad Irfan 311 Psychology Deepanshu Maan 31 Arabic Sakib Anwar, Muhammad Muhsin M K 313 Assamese Dibyashree Mahanta 247 Bengali Tathagat Roy 137

CUET PG Topper List 2022: Candidates with Highest Marks in Different Subjects

Check out the list of toppers in different subjects:

Subject Code Subject Candidate Name & Marks PGQP02 Law Abhinav Mukund (295 marks) PGQP03 M.A. Education Shruti Tomar (250 marks) PGQP04 M.Ed Aditya Pratap Mishra (275 marks) PGQP05 English Hari Kishor (354 marks) PGQP06 Hindi Vaibhav (351 marks) PGQP07 Philosophy Tirthadeep Mitra (294 marks) PGQP08 Civil Engineering Aamir Bashir Bhat, Kishan Kumar (159 marks) PGQP08 Electronic Communication Engineering/Communication and Information Engineering Sudeep Chaudhary (154 marks) PGQP08 Mechanical Engineering-Machine Design/Thermo Fluids Pronob Son Barmuch (215 marks) PGQP11 History Kumar Vishal (302 marks) PGQP14 Sanskrit Sandeep Kumar (325 marks)

CUET PG Result 2022: Toppers in different subjects

Candidates can check out the list of toppers below:

Subject Code Subject Topper PGQP15 Sociology Aniket Deb (347) PGQP17 Geography Shubham Mishra (294) PGQP18 Applied Geography and Geoinformatics / Geo-informatics Harsh Jaiswal, Debabrata Singh (290) PGQP19 Geology / Earth Sciences Maheshwari Maitreyi Mukeshkumar (303) PGQP21 Architecture Shirisha Prathuri (211) PGQP22 Life Science Shalini Sinha (292) PGQP24 Pharmacy Manik Sharma (246) PGQP26 Computer Science and Information Technology Indu Prakash Tiwari (326)

CUET PG Result 2023 (OUT): Check Key Details Here

Candidates can check out the important information regarding CUET PG 2023 exam below:

CUET (PG) – 2023 was conducted in bilingual mode i.e., English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between 05 June 2023 and 06 July 2023

The candidates applied for 4597 courses which were tested under 157 Question Paper

Codes

Codes The total number of Question Papers was 396 and the number of Questions was 45875. These were used over 23 days and 60 Shifts.

The medium of the Question Paper was English and Hindi.

In addition to 279 cities in India, CUET (PG) - 2023 examination was also conducted in 279 Cities (including 7 cities outside India namely Doha, Dubai, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Bagmati).

For the preparation of Question papers, about 1200 subject Experts and 400 translators were involved in the massive exercise of preparing the Question Papers for CUET (PG) –2023.

