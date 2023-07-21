  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CUET PG Toppers List 2023 Soon: Check Subject Wise CUET PG Toppers Name, AIR Rank, Score Here

Breaking News

CUET PG Toppers List 2023 Soon: Check Subject Wise CUET PG Toppers Name, AIR Rank, Score Here

CUET PG Toppers List 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has declared the CUET PG result 2023. The topper list will be announced soon. Candidates can check out the names of toppers, their AIR rank, and their scores here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 11:06 IST
CUET PG Toppers List 2023
CUET PG Toppers List 2023

CUET PG Toppers List 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG 2023 results today.: July 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can check out the result on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login information. NTA will publish the toppers’ list, and overall pass percentage soon.

According to the data shared, The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 [CUET (PG)– 2023] in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and administered 877492 tests. A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are participating in CUET (PG) – 2023.

Get Direct Link to Download CUET PG Result 2023 Here!

NTA CUET PG Result Link
Click Here

CUET PG 2023 Result Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

CUET PG 2023 Highlights

Parameters

CUET (PG)  2023

Number of registered candidates (unique)

459083

Number of tests administered

877492

Male (Unique Candidates)

209740

Female (Unique Candidates)

249332

Transgender (Unique Candidates)

11

PwD (Unique Candidates)

2276

General (Unique Candidates)

166548

SC (Unique Candidates)

52088

ST (Unique Candidates)

38767

OBC (Unique Candidates)

163807

EWS (Unique Candidates)

37873

Number of mediums (languages)

02

Number of Cities where the exam was conducted

279

Number of Phases

02

Number of universities

197

NTA CUET PG Result 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here

Examination

 

Phase

 

Dates of Examination

No. of Candidates with multiple Test Papers (Approx. 8.77 lacs)

Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2023

Phase 1

5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13,

14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023

8.3 Lacs (Approx.)

 

Phase 2

22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 June

2023, and 02, 05, and 06 July 2023

46 Thousand (Approx.)

CUET PG Topper List 2022: List of Candidates With 100 Percentile

Check out the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile:

Name

Subject

Percentile

Nakul Kumar Vaish

BEd

100 percentile

Akash Patel

BEd

100 percentile

Sumit Joshi

Social Work

100 percentile

Neeraj Godara

Social Work

100 percentile

Mayank Kumar Mishra

General MBA

100 percentile

Mohit

General MBA

100 percentile

CUET PG Toppers 2022

Check out the list of high scorers below:

Subject

Topper

Marks

Commerce

Priyanka Upadhyay

286

Fine Arts

Niladri Majumder

256

General

Pritam Kumar

346

Mass Communication and Journalism

Ravi Ranjan Kr Singh

330

Political Science

Nagesh A P

355

Physical Education

Aman Seth

326

Economics

Hanan Khaja Mohammad Irfan

311

Psychology

Deepanshu Maan

31

Arabic

Sakib Anwar, Muhammad Muhsin M K

313

Assamese

Dibyashree Mahanta

247

Bengali

Tathagat Roy

137

CUET PG Topper List 2022: Candidates with Highest Marks in Different Subjects

Check out the list of toppers in different subjects:

Subject Code

Subject

Candidate Name & Marks

PGQP02

Law

Abhinav Mukund (295 marks)

PGQP03

M.A. Education

Shruti Tomar (250 marks)

PGQP04

M.Ed

Aditya Pratap Mishra (275 marks)

PGQP05

English

Hari Kishor (354 marks)

PGQP06

Hindi

Vaibhav (351 marks)

PGQP07

Philosophy

Tirthadeep Mitra (294 marks)

PGQP08

Civil Engineering

Aamir Bashir Bhat, Kishan Kumar (159 marks)

PGQP08

Electronic Communication Engineering/Communication and Information Engineering

Sudeep Chaudhary (154 marks)

PGQP08

Mechanical Engineering-Machine Design/Thermo Fluids

Pronob Son Barmuch (215 marks)

PGQP11

History

Kumar Vishal (302 marks)

PGQP14

Sanskrit

Sandeep Kumar (325 marks)

CUET PG Result 2022: Toppers in different subjects

Candidates can check out the list of toppers below:

Subject Code

Subject

Topper

PGQP15

Sociology

Aniket Deb (347)

PGQP17

Geography

Shubham Mishra (294)

PGQP18

Applied Geography and Geoinformatics / Geo-informatics

Harsh Jaiswal, Debabrata Singh (290)

PGQP19

Geology / Earth Sciences

Maheshwari Maitreyi Mukeshkumar (303)

PGQP21

Architecture

Shirisha Prathuri (211)

PGQP22

Life Science

Shalini Sinha (292)

PGQP24

Pharmacy

Manik Sharma (246)

PGQP26

Computer Science and Information Technology

Indu Prakash Tiwari (326)

CUET PG Result 2023 (OUT): Check Key Details Here

Candidates can check out the important information regarding CUET PG 2023 exam below:

  • CUET (PG) – 2023 was conducted in bilingual mode i.e., English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between 05 June 2023 and 06 July 2023
  • The candidates applied for 4597 courses which were tested under 157 Question Paper
    Codes
  • The total number of Question Papers was 396 and the number of Questions was 45875. These were used over 23 days and 60 Shifts.
  • The medium of the Question Paper was English and Hindi.
  • In addition to 279 cities in India, CUET (PG) - 2023 examination was also conducted in 279 Cities (including 7 cities outside India namely Doha, Dubai, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Bagmati). 
  • For the preparation of Question papers, about 1200 subject Experts and 400 translators were involved in the massive exercise of preparing the Question Papers for CUET (PG) –2023.

Also Read: cuet.nta.nic.in 2023 Result: Direct Link to Check CUET PG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023