CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Released, Check at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Results 2022 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has declared the CUET UG 2022 Examination Results. Candidates who have been waiting for the CUET UG 2022 Results can now visit the official website of CUET-NTA to check the results of the entrance exam. The link for students to check the CUET UG 2022 Results is available on the login link on the website.

Along with the Results of the CUET Entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency has also released the CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key. According to the notification provided on the official website the CUET UG 2022 Result has been prepared based on the Final Answer Key. The CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key consists of the questions asked in each subject-session-phase and the correct answer as per the question paper code.

According to the numbers shared by the agency in an official notification a total of 14,90,293 students registered for the CUET UG 2022 examinations from which 9,68,201 appeared for the exams. The CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by the students during the answer key challenge window.

Students were allowed to raise objections against the CUET UG 2022 Provisional answer key from September 8 to 10, 2022. The challenges were to be submitted online through the challenge links provided on the official website.

CUET UG 2022 Results - Direct Link

How to check the CUET UG 2022 Results?

The CUET UG 2022 Results have been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exams can check the scorecard through the link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG application number and password in the login link provided

Step 4: Download the CUET UG 2022 Results for further reference

