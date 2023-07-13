CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Results by July 15, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: CUET UG 2023 final answer key has been released on July 12, 2023. Candidates can check the final answer key through the link given on the official website. With the announcement of the CUET UG final answer key 2023, it is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be announcing the CUET UG result 2023. As per the recent notification, the CUET UG 2023 results will be announced by July 15, 2023.

Students who have raised objections and sent feedback on the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key can visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in to check the final answer key. NTA has released the CUET UG final answer key in a pdf format containing the question id and the correct answers. The CUET UG result will be released based on the final answer key.

Candidates can click on the pdf link on the official CUET website or visit the direct link given below to check the CUET UG 2023 final answer key.

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key - Steps to Download

The CUET UG 2023 final answer key has been released as a pdf document. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'revised answer key of CUET UG' link under public notice

Step 3: The CUET UG final answer key will be displayed

Step 4: Download the CUET UG final answer key for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Result Date and Time

According to a tweet by UGC Chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG result 2023 is expected to be announced by July 15, 2023. Since NTA has released the final answer key of CUET UG it is expected that the link for students to check their results will be available by the said date.

