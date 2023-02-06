CUET UG 2023 Registration Expected Soon, Check Application Requirements Here

CUET 2023 Registration To Begin Soon: As per the announcement by UGC Chairman, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Registrations for Undergraduate courses from this week. Once started, candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated that the CUET UG 2023 Registrations will be started in the first week of February. UGC Chairman and NTA also shared the exam dates for the CUET UG 2023 Exam. According to them, the CUET UG Exam will be held between May 21 and 31, 2023. They have also reserved dates from June 1 to 7, 2023. It is expected that the CUET UG 2023 Result will be out in the third week of June. However, the official announcement is yet to be made regarding the same.

How to Register for CUET UG 2023?

The authorities are going to commence the CUET UG 2023 Registrations this week. Aspirants can follow these steps to register themselves for the upcoming exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on CUET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3 : Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5 : Fill out CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7 : Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for CUET UG 2023 Application Form

Candidates must keep the required documents handy before filling out the CUET 2023 application form. They can check out the list of a few mandatory documents here-

Scanned copy of photograph and signature

Photo identity proof

Scanned copy of 10th mark sheet

Scanned copy of 12th mark sheet

Scanned copy of caste certificate

