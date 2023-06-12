CUET UG 2023 Results Likely in 1st Week of July, Phase 6 Exams to End on June 17

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results for CUET UG 2023 in the first week of July. The CUET UG 2023 Results have been deferred due to the extension of exams. As per the revised schedule, the last/sixth phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate will conclude on June 17, 2023.

A senior official informed PTI, “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July. “ CUET UG 2023 Exams Extended till June 17th by NTA to accommodate remaining 65,000 students.

Due to the significant number of students participating in the exam, the scheduled end date for the exams was initially set for May 31. However, the exams had to be repeatedly extended to accommodate a large number of students.

Phase 6 Admit Cards Released, CUET UG 2023 Result Awaited in 15 Days

The NTA has issued admit cards and exam city intimation slips for exams until June 14. The exams are scheduled to take place on June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, marking the final phase of the examination. Additionally, buffer dates of June 21, 22, and 23 have been allocated.

The majority of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The CUET UG 2023 Results are expected to be announced within 15 days from the completion of the exams. The authorities will first release the CUET answer key 2023 followed by the results.

A total of approximately 14.99 lakh applications were received for CUET-UG 2023, representing a significant 41 percent increase compared to the previous year's inaugural edition. CUET UG 2022 stands as the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students registered for the exam, with 9.9 lakh submitting their applications.

