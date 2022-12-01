Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: Pre-Entry Level Admission Begin Today, Apply at edudel.nic.in

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Delhi Nursery Admission process 2023 is scheduled to begin today onwards. According to the schedule released, the registration process for the pre-entry level will begin on December 1 and will continue until December 23, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions are conducted for over 1800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic year. Parents interested in admitting their wards to the pre-entry level classes can complete the applications given on the website.

Delhi University Admission Schedule - Click Here

Delhi Nursery First admission list and the waiting list will be released on the website on January 20, 2023, while the second list and waiting list will be released on February 6, 2023. Those whose names are given in the first allotment list can complete the admissions as required.

Parents looking to get their children admitted to entry-level classes are advised to keep visiting the official website of DoE for further admission details.

Age Limit to Apply for Admissions

Interested parents must make sure that they adhere to the age limit prescribed for admissions to entry-level classes. According to the official notification in case of admissions to pre-schools candidates applying must be less than 4 years as of March 31, 2023. Those seeking admission to pre-primary must be less than 5 years as of March 31, 2023, and those seeking admission to Class 1 must be less than Age 6 as on March 31, 2022.

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in