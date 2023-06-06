Delhi University to offer 3 BTech courses from Upcoming Academic Session, Get Details

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU New BTech Programmes: As per the media reports, the University of Delhi will be launching 3 BTech programmes having a capacity of 360 students who will be admitted into these engineering courses through JEE Main in the forthcoming academic session. The new course will comprise BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering.

These programmes will be administered by the Faculty of Technology. The university's Executive Council will hear a proposal on the subject on Friday. In April, the Ministry of Education gave the institution permission to create 72 teaching positions and 48 non-teaching positions for the new curricula. In 2021, Delhi University constituted a committee to plan the launch of new programmes.

Deliberation on Launch of Novel BTech Programmes

An official stated, “The committee held several meetings in the last one-and-half years and systematically deliberated upon various issues within its terms of reference to facilitate the initiation of the three BTech programmes under the Faculty of Technology in the emerging subject areas of computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and electrical engineering.”

The committee recommended that some arrangements for space should be made for classrooms and laboratories for the BTech programmes till the exclusive building for the Faculty of Technology is built and made operational. The report reads, "The committee authorised the vice-chancellor to decide upon the space and other essential physical infrastructure for initiation of these B.Tech programmes,"

Strength of Students in Each Course

The report stated that in the 1st year, each course will be having 120 students which meas that a total of 360 students shal be admitted. BTech programmes will be made in in a way that there would be a minimum of 50% weightage given to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 percent weightage. Whereas, the remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study.

