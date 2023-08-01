  1. Home
DU Admission 2023, ECA Trials Underway, Admissions Until August 11

Delhi University admissions under the ECA category are underway. Candidates who have applied for admission are required to report for the trials. Admissions through ECA trials will be conducted until August 11, 2023. 

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 14:16 IST
DU ECA Admission 2023: Delhi University has completed the registration process for undergraduate admissions. Delhi University is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses through the CUET UG scores. The university is also conducting admissions to undergraduate courses for the ECA and sports quota seats. 

This year the university received 9558 applications to 1348 seats under the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) category. This year, the university has seen an increase in applications by 43%. The ECA trials for admissions will be conducted until August 11, 2023. 

Delhi University ECA Schedule - Click Here

In 2022, the number of applications received was over 6849 under the ECA category. Under the NCC category, the number of applications received was 2493 while under NSS and Debate the number of applications received was 638 and 1244 respectively. A total of 1204 applications were received under dance, 497 under the theatre, 200 in digital media, 707 in creative writing, and 734 in music. The trials will be held in different colleges and in case of any clash in dates, there will be a change in the schedule. 

Students attending the ECA trials are advised to report to the centre atleast half an hour before the scheduled time. 

DU UG Admission List 2023

Delhi University will be releasing the first merit list for UG Admissions by 5 pm today, August 1, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the admission to the undergraduate programme can visit the official website of Delhi University today to check the admission list.

Candidates allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted colleges for further admission process with all required documents by August 4, 2023. 

