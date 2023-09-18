DU B.Tech Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Seat Acceptance, Admission Fee Payment Closes Today

DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1: Delhi University has extended the last date for students to complete the admissions against the spot admission round for B.Tech programmes, As per the notification released on the official website. The acceptance and online fee payment dates for B.Tech spot admission round 1 have been extended to September 18, 2023. All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the first spot admission round can report to the allotted department until today.

Candidates when reporting for admissions must see to it that they carry with them all the necessary documents and certificates with an appropriate number of photocopies. Candidates can complete the acceptance and online payment of fee until 11:59 pm today.

As per the earlier schedule announced, the last date for students to complete the seat acceptance was September 13, 2023, and the last date to complete the admission fee payment was September 15, 2023.

As per the counselling allotment instructions, it is mandatory for candidates to accept the assigned seats during the spot admission round. Candidates will not be provided with the provision to upgrade or withdraw the allotment. The seats allotted in the spot admission round are final.

DU UG Special Spot Admission

Delhi University will begin the registrations for the UG special spot admission round today, September 18, 2023. Candidates yet to secure a seat in the admissions for UG programmes can visit the official website of Delhi University to register for the special spot admission round

