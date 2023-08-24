DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2023 releases at du.ac.in, download BA and BCom list here

  1. Home
DU NCWEB Admissions 2023: Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for NCWEB BA and BCom admission. The DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off 2023 pdf can be downloaded at du.ac.in. Check BA and B.Com cut off for admission here

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 09:00 IST
DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the second cut-off list for admissions to the BA and BCom Programmes of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) online. The DU NCWEB cutoff list pdf can be downloaded from the official website at du.ac.in. Those meeting the cutoff can apply for admission from tomorrow, August 24, 2023. 

This time, For BA History and Political Science admission, Miranda House and Hansraj College have the highest cut-off of 90 and 87 respectively for general category. The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) grants admission to students based on the class 12th marks unlike Delhi University UG admission 2023 which is based on CUET UG 2023 scores. 

Delhi University NCWEB 2nd Cut off List 2023 

Candidates can check below the direct links to download the cutoff pdf for admission to DU NCWEB: 

DU NCWEB 2nd cut off list 2023 for BA Programmes - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB 2nd cut off list 2023 for BCom Courses - Direct Link (Available Now) 

DU NCWEB BCom 2nd cut-off 2023

As per the NCWEB second cut-off list, BCom marks at Miranda House have dropped by two points, 87. Candidates can check 2nd cut-offs list for the general category: 

DU colleges

Cut-off

Miranda College

87

Hansraj College

86

SGGSC of Commerce

73

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

71

SPM College

70

Maitreya College

69

Jesus and Mary College

70

JDM College

67

Mata Sundri College

67

Rajdhani College

67

Delhi University NCWEB second cut-off 2023 for BA

As per the list released, BA History and Political Science admission, Miranda House and Hansraj colleges have the highest cut-off of 90 and 87 respectively for the general category. For BA Economics and Political Science, the highest NCWEB 2nd cut-off 2023 for general category is 85 at Miranda House and 83 at Hansraj College. 

