DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2023 releases at du.ac.in, download BA and BCom list here

DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the second cut-off list for admissions to the BA and BCom Programmes of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) online. The DU NCWEB cutoff list pdf can be downloaded from the official website at du.ac.in. Those meeting the cutoff can apply for admission from tomorrow, August 24, 2023.

This time, For BA History and Political Science admission, Miranda House and Hansraj College have the highest cut-off of 90 and 87 respectively for general category. The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) grants admission to students based on the class 12th marks unlike Delhi University UG admission 2023 which is based on CUET UG 2023 scores.

Delhi University NCWEB 2nd Cut off List 2023

Candidates can check below the direct links to download the cutoff pdf for admission to DU NCWEB:

DU NCWEB BCom 2nd cut-off 2023

As per the NCWEB second cut-off list, BCom marks at Miranda House have dropped by two points, 87. Candidates can check 2nd cut-offs list for the general category:

DU colleges Cut-off Miranda College 87 Hansraj College 86 SGGSC of Commerce 73 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 71 SPM College 70 Maitreya College 69 Jesus and Mary College 70 JDM College 67 Mata Sundri College 67 Rajdhani College 67

Delhi University NCWEB second cut-off 2023 for BA

As per the list released, BA History and Political Science admission, Miranda House and Hansraj colleges have the highest cut-off of 90 and 87 respectively for the general category. For BA Economics and Political Science, the highest NCWEB 2nd cut-off 2023 for general category is 85 at Miranda House and 83 at Hansraj College.

