DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off 2023 Releases at ncweb.du.ac.in for BA and BCom, get download link here

DU NCWEB Admission 2023: University of Delhi has released the NCWEB 1st cutoff list for BA and B.Com in online mode. The first cut-off for the BCom programme, however, dropped from 95 last year to 89. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB cutoff at du.ac.in. Download pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 14:27 IST
DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admissions to the BA and BCom Programmes of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2023-2024. The DU NCWEB cutoff list can be downloaded online at du.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the online admission process will commence on August 17, 2023. 

The highest cut-off for BCom has dropped this year to 89 for the general category at Miranda House, as compared to last year. For BA programmes, Miranda House again has the highest cut-off of 91 for BA History and Political Science and 90 for BA Economics and Political Science. 

DU NCWEB 1st cut off list 2023 for BA Programmes - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB 1st cut off list 2023 for BCom Courses - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Delhi University NCWEB first cut-off 2023 for BCom

This year, Miranda House’s NCWEB general category’s highest cut-off for B.Com has decreased to 89. At Jesus and Mary College, the highest cut-off score for B.Com admission last year was 95. Check DU NCWEB 1st cut-off for BCom course for general category candidates: 

DU colleges

Cut-off

Miranda College

89

Hansraj College

88

SGGSC of Commerce

78

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

76

SPM College

75

Maitreya College

73

Jesus and Mary College

72

JDM College

72

Mata Sundri College

72

Rajdhani College

72

How To Download DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off List 2023? 

Only female aspirants can apply for admission under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses. The first DU NCWEB cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of pdf. Check steps to download Delhi University NCWEB 1st cut-off list here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: du.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 1st Cut-Off List 2023-2024 for NCWEB

Step 4: A new pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear on the screen 

