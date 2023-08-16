JNU PG Merit List 2023: Download 1st allotment list tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get details here

JNU PG Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the 1st merit list tomorrow on August 17, 2023, for admission to PG programmes. After the release of merit list, candidates have to visit the official websites: jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in to download it. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats of the JNU first list will also commence from tomorrow.

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The university will grant admission to the candidates based on marks secured in CUET PG 2023. The university will release the JNU second merit list and the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions on August 25, 2023.

JNU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the Jawaharlal Nehru University PG admission dates:

Events Dates JNU PG 1st merit list August 17, 2023 (Expected) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 17 to 21, 2023 JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat August 25, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 25 to 28, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023 Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary By September 19, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats September 19 to 20, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of final selected candidates September 25 to 26, 2023 Deadline for Admission/Registration September 29, 2023

How to check JNU PG Merit List 2023 for First Round?

Candidates can download their JNU PG first merit list online on these websites; jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download JNU merit list 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNU PG merit list link

Step 3: JNU PG 1st merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the rank given in the JNU PG merit list 2023

Step 5: Download and print the PG merit list for future reference

