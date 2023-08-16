  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JNU PG Merit List 2023: Download 1st allotment list tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get details here

JNU PG Merit List 2023: Download 1st allotment list tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get details here

JNU First Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the first merit list for admission to PG programmes tomorrow. Candidates can check their JNU first merit list 2023 on these websites: jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. Know steps to check here 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 13:20 IST
JNU PG Merit List 2023
JNU PG Merit List 2023

JNU PG Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the 1st merit list tomorrow on August 17, 2023, for admission to PG programmes. After the release of merit list, candidates have to visit the official websites:  jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in to download it. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats of the JNU first list will also commence from tomorrow. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The university will grant admission to the candidates based on marks secured in CUET PG 2023. The university will release the JNU second merit list and the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions on August 25, 2023.

JNU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the Jawaharlal Nehru University PG admission dates: 

Events 

Dates 

JNU PG 1st merit list 

August 17, 2023 (Expected)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

August 17 to 21, 2023 

JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat 

August 25, 2023 

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

August 25 to 28, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates

September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023

Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary

By September 19, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

September 19 to 20, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration of final selected candidates

September 25 to 26, 2023

Deadline for Admission/Registration

September 29, 2023

How to check JNU PG Merit List 2023 for First Round? 

Candidates can download their JNU PG first merit list online on these websites; jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download JNU merit list 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNU PG merit list link

Step 3: JNU PG 1st merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the rank given in the JNU PG merit list 2023

Step 5: Download and print the PG merit list for future reference

Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2023: Second Merit List Today, Know How To Check Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023