JNU UG Admission 2023: Second Merit List Today, Know How To Check Here

JNU UG Admissions 2023 Second Merit List: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the second seat allotment list for JNU UG admissions today: August 16, 2023 (tentatively). Once released, registered candidates can check and download the merit list through the official websites - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in
As per the schedule, the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment process will be completed between August 22 and 24, 2023. The varsity is accepting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions.
JNU UG Admission 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can go through the tentative dates related to the JNU UG and COP courses admission 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Release of second merit list
|
August 16, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment of third merit list and supernumerary seats
|
August 16 to 18, 2023
|
Publication of third lists and supernumerary seats for admissions
|
August 22, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee
|
August 22 to 24, 2023
|
Physical verification of admission registration of selected candidates
|
|
Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary
|
September 7, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list
|
September 7 to 8, 2023
|
Physical verification of admission/registration for the Final List of selected candidates
|
September 11 to 12, 2023
|
Last date for Admission/Registration
|
September 15, 2023
How to check and download JNU UG second merit list 2023?
Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to download the JNU UG second merit list 2023.
Step 1: Go to the official websites of JNU - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the JNU UG second merit list 2023 available on the screen
Step 3: The JNU UG second merit list will be displayed in the new window
Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download the pdf for future reference
Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts for Round 2, Know How to Register Here