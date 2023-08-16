JNU UG Admission 2023: Second Merit List Today, Know How To Check Here

  1. Home
JNU UG Admissions 2023 Second Merit List: JNU will release the second seat selection list today: August 16, 2023 (tentatively). Once released, candidates can download the merit list from the official websites - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 10:28 IST
JNU UG Admissions 2023 Second Merit List: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the second seat allotment list for JNU UG admissions today: August 16, 2023 (tentatively). Once released, registered candidates can check and download the merit list through the official websites  - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in 

As per the schedule, the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment process will be completed between August 22 and 24, 2023. The varsity is accepting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions.

JNU UG Admission 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the tentative dates related to the JNU UG and COP courses admission 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of second merit list 

August 16, 2023

Pre-enrolment of third merit list and supernumerary seats

August 16 to 18, 2023 

Publication of third lists and supernumerary seats for admissions 

August 22, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee

August 22 to 24, 2023

Physical verification of admission registration of selected candidates 

  • For B.A. (Hons.)
  • For Certificate of Proficiency (COP)



August 29 to 30, 2023
August 31, 2023

Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary

September 7, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list

September 7 to 8, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration for the Final List of selected candidates

September 11 to 12, 2023 

Last date for Admission/Registration

September 15, 2023

How to check and download JNU UG second merit list 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to download the JNU UG second merit list 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of JNU  - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the JNU UG second merit list 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: The JNU UG second merit list will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download the pdf for future reference

