DU PG 2023 Spot Round Seat Allocation List Out Tomorrow at 10 AM, Know How To Download Here

DU PG Spot Round Seat Allocation Result 2023: DU will issue the seat allocation list for DU PG 2023 spot round counselling tomorrow: September 23, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the allotment list at admission.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 16:20 IST
DU PG Spot Round Seat Allocation Result 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allocation list for DU PG 2023 spot round counselling tomorrow: September 23, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the DU PG spot admission round can check and download the allotment list through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. 

As per the schedule, candidates are required to accept the allocated seat from September 23 to 24, 2023. The departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 23 to September 25, 2023. The last date to submit the admission fees is September 26, 2023.

DU PG Spot Round Seat Allocation Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

DU PG Spot Round Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the DU PG spot round counselling 2023 in the table below

Events

Dates

Announcement of spot round seat allotment result

September 23, 2023 at 10 am

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

September 23, 2023 to September 24, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Departments/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications

September 23, 2023 to September 25, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates 

September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

How to check the Delhi University PG spot round allocation status 2023?

Registered candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status from the official website.

Step 1: Vist the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked 

Step 4: The DU PG spot seat allocation list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future use

